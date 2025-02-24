Vector Laboratories Announces the Appointment of Ashley Scholz as Vice President of Marketing

Accomplished marketing leader to drive strategic growth and customer-first initiatives

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Laboratories, a manufacturing partner of reagents and critical components for the development and production of life sciences tools, diagnostics, and clinical-stage biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Ashley Scholz as Vice President of Marketing. Ashley brings over 16 years of experience in marketing leadership within the medical device, cancer diagnostics, and molecular diagnostics industries.









In her new role, Ashley will oversee Vector Laboratories’ marketing strategy, focusing on driving customer-first initiatives, fostering innovation, and supporting the company’s continued expansion in the biopharma and life sciences sectors. Her proven ability to inspire teams, deliver commercial growth, and optimize operations will be pivotal in strengthening Vector Laboratories’ market presence and ensuring the company remains a trusted partner in addressing pressing healthcare challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our leadership team,” said Lisa Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories. “Her strategic vision, operational expertise, and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our mission to empower our partners and accelerate breakthrough biopharma advancements.”

Ashley’s impressive career includes leadership roles at W.L. Gore & Associates, where she most recently served as Head of Americas Marketing for Gore Medical. She successfully drove a marketing reorganization during a pivotal transformation while achieving 100% team retention. She also developed a cross-functional growth funnel process that uncovered $118 million in incremental revenue opportunities over a three-year forecast.

Ashley shared her enthusiasm about joining the company, stating, “I am honored to join Vector Laboratories, a company with an unwavering commitment to innovation and partnership. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive meaningful impact for our customers and contribute to advancing life sciences and healthcare.”

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories is a reagents manufacturer and services provider, partnering with scientists to address today’s toughest biomedical challenges. Our product portfolio ranges from protein and glycan detection and visualization reagents to bioconjugation linker and dye technologies, all of which enable basic scientific discovery. Through custom products and services, including recombinant antibody engineering services, we help fuel our customers’ development of next-generation therapeutics. Vector Laboratories is building on 45+ years of expertise and an unparalleled reputation for a culture of service, proven products, and incomparable technical partnership. To learn more, visit the Vector Laboratories website.

Contacts



Media Contact

Isabella Rodriguez

irodriguez@cglife.com

(708) 833-1572