VB Spine Completes Transaction for CT-Fluoro Technology from Augmedics

CT-Fluoro technology will be integrated into VB Spine’s growing xvision platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC ("VB Spine"), the largest privately held spine company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of the exclusive rights to Augmedics' CT-to-fluoroscopy (CT-Fluoro) technology for spine applications and will immediately begin integrating the technology into the xvision Spine System® platform.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and continue building on the momentum of our technology portfolio," said Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine, speaking on behalf of his brothers, Anthony and John Viscogliosi. "The addition of CT-Fluoro technology to xvision reflects our commitment to equipping surgeons with advanced navigation solutions that support a wide range of spine procedures."

CT-Fluoro technology uses a patient's preoperative CT scan together with fluoroscopic images from a standard 2D C-arm to support augmented reality (AR) during spine procedures. With xvision, it adds a registration method that expands the imaging options available to surgeons.

“Incorporating CT-Fluoro technology into spine surgery workflows gives more surgeons in more settings the opportunity to adopt AR navigation as a standard for their practice, particularly in regional hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers where traditional intraoperative 3D imaging and navigation systems are cost-prohibitive," said Dr. Frank Phillips of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush University Medical Center and the first surgeon who completed the world’s first AR-navigated minimally invasive spine surgery, a lumbar fusion with spinal implants on a patient with spinal instability. "In my own ASC practice, the ability to use AR off a preoperative CT has been game-changing. After two standard intraoperative fluoroscopic images and a minute or two of registration, I'm able to proceed directly with AR-guided surgery."

VB Spine and Augmedics are working together to ensure a seamless transition of the technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

*Dr. Phillips is a paid consultant of VB Spine. The opinions expressed by Dr. Phillips are his own and not necessarily those of VB Spine. Individual experiences may vary.

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