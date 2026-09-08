Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that a member of its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.vaxart.com, and a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

Investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com