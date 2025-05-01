SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vaxart to Present at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

May 1, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced that members of the management team will present at the Citizens Life Sciences conference taking place May 7-8, 2025.

Presentation Details:
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 7 at 1:00 PM ET
Webcast: Click Here

A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com, and a replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Citizens representative.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Northern California Events
