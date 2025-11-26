Vasomune Therapeutics Inc., and AnGes Inc., Expand the Scope of the Co-Development Agreement to Target Additional Indications

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARDS--Vasomune Therapeutics Inc., and AnGes Inc., are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to expand the research indications for the Tie2 receptor agonist Pegevongitide (AV-001) currently under joint development.

To date, Vasomune and AnGes have been conducting clinical trials of Pegevongitide (AV-001), targeting Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome arising from viral and bacterial pneumonia. Based on the mechanism and preclinical activity of Pegevongitide (AV-001), which stabilizes blood vessels and suppresses vascular leakage and inflammation, Vasomune and AnGes have assessed its potential applicability to other conditions, including cognitive impairment associated with hemodialysis. As a result, they have agreed to significantly expand the scope of their co-development efforts.

This expanded agreement provides Vasomune with increased financial support and the ability to pursue more development opportunities to mitigate pathological vascular leakage.

About Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of medicines to boost the body’s ability to defend against vascular leak. Founded in 2014, Vasomune has focused on vascular normalization strategies, and has progressed the lead candidate Pegevongitide (AV-001) from bench to bedside. Vascular dysfunction and vascular leak are associated with the pathology of several disease states, including bacterial and viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, acute kidney injury, stroke, and vascular dementia. Vasomune’s corporate headquarters and laboratories are in Toronto, Canada with US offices in Raleigh, NC. For more information about the company please visit http://www.vasomune.com.

About AnGes, Inc.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company founded in December 1999, focuses on the development of gene-based medicines. The company's flagship development product and genetic drug, HGF gene therapy products, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in 2024. AnGes is currently working on the development of a Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist (AV-001) for viral and bacterial-associated pneumonia and an NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Furthermore, AnGes acquired EmendoBio in December 2020 to expand its capabilities in genome-editing technologies. For more information, visit https://www.anges.co.jp/en/.

Shahid Ahmad, Vice-President Operations and Planning

Vasomune Media Relations

sahmad@vasomune.com