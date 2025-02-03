Varex Management to Participate in Upcoming February 2025 Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.





BTIG at Snowbird: The 12 th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, LS&D Tools Conference in Salt Lake City, UT – Wednesday, February 12, 2025 (1x1 meetings only)

Annual MedTech, Digital Health, LS&D Tools Conference in Salt Lake City, UT – Wednesday, February 12, 2025 (1x1 meetings only) B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference – Friday, February 28, 2025 in New York, NY (1x1 meetings only)

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Contacts



For Information Contact:

Christopher Belfiore

Director of Investor Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.973.1566 | investors@vareximaging.com