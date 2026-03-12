Vanqua Bio to Present at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company will present at AD/PDTM 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark on March 17-21.

Vanqua Bio Presentation Information:

Title: VQ-101 DEMONSTRATES SUSTAINED ACTIVATION OF LYSOSOMAL GLUCOCEREBROSIDASE (GCASE) IN PEOPLE WITH PARKINSON'S

Presentation date and time: Friday, March 20th, 2026 17:20 CEST

Presenter: Dr. Maurizio Facheris, CMO

The presentation will detail interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of VQ-101 in healthy volunteers and people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Phase 1b portion of the trial consists of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled one-month dosing period followed by an optional open-label extension.

In GBA-Parkinson’s patients, VQ-101 achieved robust peripheral and central exposure, was well tolerated, and demonstrated sustained activation of live-cell lysosomal GCase by more than 50%. These results are similar to those seen in healthy volunteers and exceeded the study’s target engagement goal of at least 50% activation, which was informed by human genetics and Vanqua’s preclinical studies in patient-derived dopaminergic neurons in which >50% activation of GCase resulted in significant blockade of the accumulation of insoluble alpha synuclein, the pathologic hallmark of PD.

The open-label extension portion of the study is expected to be completed in mid-2026. Vanqua looks forward to sharing additional data on idiopathic Parkinson’s subjects, GCase pathway engagement data, and development plans at future medical meetings.

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Vanqua’s technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived CNS cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, Vanqua is targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). The company has additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

