Press Releases

Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

July 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the second quarter 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before the market opens. 

Vanda will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025, during which management will discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode 9430387.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, July 31, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM ET and will be accessible until Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 9430387.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact: 

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com 

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-july-31-2025-302512437.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Washington State Earnings
