Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in investor meetings at the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025 in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

