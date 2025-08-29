SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September 2025:

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 4, 2025. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentations given at the Cantor, Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright conferences may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Events Washington D.C.
