Valneva to Meet with Investors during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Saint Herblain (France), January 6, 2025 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announces that members of its management team will meet one-on-one with existing shareholders and hold meetings with other institutional specialist investors during the 43nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-15, 2025 in San Francisco.

Valneva’s CEO Thomas Lingelbach and CFO Peter Bühler will discuss the Company’s commercial portfolio of vaccines, which is expected to generate €160 - €170 million in revenues in 2024, and highlight upcoming catalysts from its clinical development pipeline, including the pivotal data readout for its Lyme disease vaccine later this year.

To schedule a 1on1 investor meeting with Valneva, institutional investors and analysts can contact Valneva’s investor relations department at investors@valneva.com.

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world’s first and only chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced tetravalent Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

