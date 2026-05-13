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Valitor to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

BERKELEY, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced that chief executive officer Gregory D. Kunst will share a company overview describing Valitor’s platform technology and pipeline in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the discussion, please visit the Events section of the Valitor website, located after the News section at https://www.valitorbio.com/#events.

About Valitor
Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

Investor Contact
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

Valitor Contact
info@valitorbio.com


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