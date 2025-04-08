USANA Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that first quarter 2025 results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.usana.com) under the News/Events section. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, Italy, and India. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com. USANA also holds a 78.8% controlling ownership stake in Hiya Health Products, a children’s health and wellness company with a variety of clean-label products. More information on Hiya can be found at www.hiyahealth.com.

