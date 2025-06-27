US Patent Issued for the First Nutraceutical Supplement Clinically Proven to Preserve or Improve Hearing, with Additional Claims to Reduce Dementia Risk

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2025

Soundbites, a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to hearing preservation for everyone, today announces The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent 12,329,775. The patent covers a nutraceutical, known as ACEMg® in medical literature and sold under the Soundbites® brand as softgel capsules, designed to preserve or restore hearing in people who have already experienced hearing loss unrelated to viral infection.

"I have found ACEMg to be of clear benefit for patients. These real changes are clinically important. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated," says Dr. Glenn Green, M.D., Kresge Hearing Research Institute at the University of Michigan.

"I have found ACEMg to be of clear benefit for patients. These real changes are clinically important. The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated," says Dr. Glenn Green, M.D., Kresge Hearing Research Institute at the University of Michigan.