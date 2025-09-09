SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 8, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the grants of inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 40 new employees in connection with their employment with UroGen. These new team members will support the ongoing commercialization of Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and ZUSDURI™ (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, UroGen’s only approved products, and the continued development of UroGen’s pipeline.

Up to 67,700 ordinary shares of UroGen are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one-third of the underlying shares vesting each year on the anniversary of the vesting date, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service relationship with UroGen.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of UroGen’s 2019 Inducement Plan and RSU grant notice and agreement thereunder. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with UroGen in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and UroGen’s second product is the first and only FDA-approved medication for patients with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both medicines are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey with operations in Israel. To learn more, visit www.urogen.com or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

Jelmyto®, RTGel®, ZUSDURI™ and UroGen® are registered trademarks of UroGen Pharma Ltd.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Vincent Perrone
vincent.perrone@urogen.com
(609) 460-3588

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cindy Romano
Cindy.romano@urogen.com
(609) 460-3583


