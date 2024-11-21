SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Upstream Bio to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2024 
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, MPH, Upstream Bio’s CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events” tab on the “Investors” page on the Company’s website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and plans to initiate development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Michael Gray Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer ir@upstreambio.com Media Contact: Teri Dahlman Red House Communications teri@redhousecomms.com

