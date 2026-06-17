UpRight Science Acquires FDA-Cleared Balance Assessment Technology

Acquisition brings clinically proven balance measurement to doctors and clinicians—and a new standard of care for the 1 in 4 older adults who fall each year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpRight Science, the company behind FDA-cleared balance assessment technology, today announced the acquisition of Highmark's balance assessment application. The technology gives providers what has been missing from routine clinical care: an objective, precise way to measure balance, track it over time, and act on it before a fall happens.

Balance is one of the most telling indicators of overall health. Yet for most older adults, it goes unmeasured until something goes wrong. That has to change.

"Balance isn't something that disappears overnight. It declines gradually, and that's actually good news because it means there's a window to intervene," noted Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Chief Medical Officer at UpRight Science and former CEO of Highmark. He continued, "The problem is we've never had a cost-effective and objective way to measure it in routine care. Until now."

The acquired technology was developed and clinically validated within Highmark's ecosystem and uses FDA-cleared real-time technology without any additional hardware to build patient balance indices. For providers, that means pinpointing exactly why a patient is off-balance, monitoring recovery beyond the walls of the practice or clinic, and building a more sustainable, data-backed care model.

Dr. Sharma sees this as a breakthrough technology and driver for how clinicians approach preventive care.

"We track height, weight and vital signs at every visit because they tell us something meaningful about where a patient's health is headed. Balance deserves the same routine attention—it's just as predictive, and far more actionable when it comes to preventing a catastrophic fall."

Terry Chabrowe, CEO of UpRight Science, framed the acquisition within the company's broader mission.

"Physicians have always tracked the numbers that matter: temperature, heart rate, blood pressure. Balance is overdue for a place on that list. This acquisition–along with a strategic acquisition of complementary remote therapies–gives us the clinical foundation to make that a reality for providers across every care setting," said Chabrowe.

UpRight Science will integrate and further develop the technology across care settings, with all development remaining aligned with FDA regulatory standards and evidence-based practice. Its acquisition of a suite of remote therapies designed and built by UpRight CTO, Stephen Elliot, enables practitioners to seamlessly treat patients for whom balance improvement is an imperative.

To learn how UpRight Science can expand your clinical practice, visit www.uprightscience.com/ or book a demo.

About UprightScience

UpRight Science is a medical technology company whose FDA-cleared balance software turns any smartphone into a medical device (SaMD). The company uses smartphone-based biomechanics to reliably measure balance, identify changes in balance over time, and extend patient care beyond the clinic or doctor's office. Its free consumer app, Balance Matters, brings similar technology to everyday users, offering a first look at what objective balance tracking makes possible.

Contact



Cerelle Centeno



ccenteno@uprightscience.com

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SOURCE UpRight Science