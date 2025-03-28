Upcoming Aditxt Weekly Update to Highlight Pearsanta’s Acquisition of the Adductomics-Based CaSe Platform and its Potential for Early Cancer Detection

The event will begin today at 11:30 a.m. ET

Event to feature Dr. Shahrokh Shabahang, Chief Innovation Officer of Aditxt; Chris Mitton, President of Pearsanta; and Dr. Roger Giese, Co-Inventor of the CaSe Platform and Professor Emeritus at Northeastern University

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX), (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, announced that today’s Aditxt Weekly Update will focus on the recent acquisition of the CaSe Platform by its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc. (“Pearsanta”). The proprietary technology is based on adductomics and is designed to assess early DNA changes that may lead to mutations associated with cancer and other illnesses. The discussion will explore the platform’s role in advancing Pearsanta’s mission to address cancer through early detection and prevention.

Featured participants will include:

Dr. Shahrokh Shabahang , Chief Innovation Officer, Aditxt

Chris Mitton, President, Pearsanta

, President, Pearsanta Dr. Roger Giese, Co-Inventor of the CaSe Platform and Professor Emeritus, Northeastern University

Event Details:

Title: Aditxt Weekly Update

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Registration: Click here to register

About Pearsanta

Pearsanta is at the forefront of precision health, focusing on early cancer detection through advanced diagnostic technologies. Its proprietary Mitomic Technology Platform leverages the unique properties of mitochondrial DNA to detect cancer and other diseases with high accuracy via non-invasive, blood-based liquid biopsy tests. Pearsanta’s asset portfolio also includes a range of other innovative diagnostic technologies, all aimed at transforming early disease detection and monitoring, enabling more informed treatment decisions and ultimately improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.pearsanta.com

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc.® is a social innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress.

Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The Company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women’s health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with Appili Therapeutics, Inc. (“Appili”) (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF), which focuses on infectious diseases, and a Merger Agreement with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (“Evofem”) (OTCQB: EVFM). Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt’s mission of discovering, developing, and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Appili and $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.2 million required to satisfy Evofem’s senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem’s senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. On December 23, 2024, Evofem announced the cancellation of its special stockholders’ meeting and the withdrawal of the merger proposal with Aditxt from consideration by the stockholders. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close.

For more information, www.aditxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s ability to finance and execute its strategic M&A initiatives; the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary funding and partner to commence clinical trials; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, and strategies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital; expected usage of the Company’s ELOC and ATM facilities; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Aditxt’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

