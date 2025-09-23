SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Until Labs Announces $58M Series A Funding Round, to Develop an Organ Cryopreservation Product for Transplant Patients and Surgeons

September 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

This investment, led by Founders Fund with participation from Lux Capital and Field Ventures, brings total investment to date to $100M+, and will be used to build out the team and operational infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until Labs announced today a Series A funding round of $58 million, led by Founders Fund with participation from Lux Capital and Field Ventures. The company develops perfusion hardware, cryoprotective agents, and rewarming infrastructure to reversibly cryopreserve biological systems.

The funding will be used to further grow the multidisciplinary Until team, including in chemistry, biology, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, neuroscience, and surgery. Until is currently focused on organ-scale reversible cryopreservation, which entails preserving donor organs at temperatures compatible with indefinite storage, then rewarming them for transplant. The company’s mission is to build the medical infrastructure to pause biological time, starting on the scale of organs and building towards whole-body medical hibernation technology.

“Donor organs need more time to make it to the patients who need them. We develop technology to help transplant patients and surgeons get organs on their timeline, unlocking better organ matching for patients and preventing organs from being discarded because they didn’t get to the patient in time,” Laura Deming and Hunter Davis, co-founders of Until.

About
Until Labs develops technology to pause biological time, with an in-house team of biologists, engineers and physicists prototyping and scaling cryopreservation methods.

Contact
hi@untillabs.com


