United Therapeutics to Feature Clinical Data Across its Commercial and Development Portfolio at the American Thoracic Society 2025 International Conference

Interim long-term data from the ongoing ralinepag phase 3 ADVANCE EXTENSION open-label study to be presented at a mini symposium

An annual update of the preliminary baseline data from the TETON phase 3 studies of inhaled treprostinil in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis will be presented at a poster session

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that recent research across its commercial and development portfolio will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in San Francisco on May 16-21, 2025.

At ATS, United Therapeutics is sponsoring several events including the Respiratory Innovation Summit and the ATS Research Program Benefit Networking Event, and the company is hosting the Jenesis Innovative Research Awards™ Ceremony.

“Our series of posters and presentations at ATS will showcase the most recent findings on several products across our core portfolio and ongoing development pipeline,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics. “We are pleased to present additional interim efficacy data from the ADVANCE EXTENSION open-label study evaluating ralinepag for pulmonary arterial hypertension, which has the potential, through once-daily dosing, to fundamentally change the positioning of prostacyclins in the treatment paradigm.”

Posters, mini-symposia, and discussion sessions include:

Thematic poster session. Sunday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT: A48/P1624 – TETON Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Inhaled Treprostinil in the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Annual Update of Preliminary Baseline Data. Presented by Steven D. Nathan, M.D., Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Thematic poster session. Sunday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT: A48/P1623 – TETON-PPF Clinical Trial of Inhaled Treprostinil for the Treatment of Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis: Preliminary Baseline Demographics. Presented by Steven D. Nathan, M.D., Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Poster discussion session. Sunday, May 18, 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT: A104/908 – Expert Nurse Insights on the Future of Parenteral Prostacyclin Pumps for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Presented by Lori Reed, N.P., Piedmont Healthcare.

Rapid abstract poster discussion session. Monday, May 19, 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PT: B26/410 – The Minimal Important Difference in NT-proBNP in Various Forms of Pulmonary Hypertension. Presented by Stephen Mathai, M.D., MHS, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Mini Symposium. Monday, May 19, 3:15 p.m. to 3:27 p.m. PT: B96 – Ralinepag Treatment to Achieve and Maintain REVEAL Lite 2 Low Risk Status: Interim Results of ADVANCE EXTENSION. Presented by Ray Benza, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Center.

Thematic poster session. Tuesday, May 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT: C58/P1412 – Hemodynamic Phenotypes of Interstitial Lung Disease Patients Enrolled in the PHINDER Study. Presented by Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, MBBS, M.D., FCCP, FRCP, FACP, University of South Florida.

Thematic poster session. Tuesday, May 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT: C58/P1403 – Screening of Pulmonary Hypertension in Interstitial Lung Disease in the PHINDER Study: A Comparison of Physician Gestalt with Hemodynamics. Presented by Sandeep Sahay, M.D., Houston Methodist Hospital.

Thematic poster session. Tuesday, May 20, 11:30 to 1:15 p.m. PT: C57/P1390 – Efficacy and Safety of Oral Treprostinil in Intermediate-High Risk Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A FREEDOM-EV Subgroup Analysis. Presented by Jim White, M.D., Ph.D., University of Rochester.

Thematic poster session. Tuesday, May 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT: C57/P1393 – Thrombocytopenia Associated with Epoprostenol and Treprostinil Alone and in Combination with Sotatercept. Presented by Mardi Gomberg-Maitland, M.D., M.Sc., George Washington University.

Hosted/Sponsored events include:

The 2025 Respiratory Innovation Summit, Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17. Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, United Therapeutics, will deliver a presentation at 1:00 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The ATS Research Program Benefit, Saturday, May 17, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT. The benefit will be held at the San Francisco Marriot Marquis.

The Jenesis Innovative Research Awards Ceremony, Sunday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be held at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco.

