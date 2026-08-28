United Therapeutics Presents Data at The European Society of Cardiology Congress 2026 and The European Respiratory Society International Congress 2026

ADVANCE OUTCOMES presentations include an analysis showing that ralinepag achieved clinical improvement in a lower risk pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) population and reduced clinical worsening in PAH patients with connective tissue disease, in which underlying vascular remodeling and endothelial dysfunction may be accelerated, making PAH more difficult to treat

TETON presentations include analyses showing that nebulized treprostinil improved lung function, demonstrated a consistent benefit in reducing serious clinical worsening events, and showed a dose-dependent magnitude of benefit compared to placebo in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients

Additional presentations feature interim data from the ARTISAN study of parenteral treprostinil in PAH patients and preliminary data from PHINDER, a first of its kind study designed to improve screening for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD)

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that four oral presentations and four poster presentations will be presented across its commercial and development portfolio at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026, August 28-31 in Munich, and at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026, September 5-9 in Barcelona.

The presentations include late-breaking analyses from the phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of investigational ralinepag in PAH, the phase 3 TETON clinical program evaluating nebulized treprostinil in IPF, and the ARTISAN study evaluating parenteral treprostinil in PAH, as well as preliminary data from the PHINDER study in PH-ILD.

“This year at ERS and ESC, we are presenting data that reflect the breadth of our work to deepen our understanding of how appropriate treatment may improve outcomes for people living with life-threatening diseases like PAH, PH-ILD, and IPF. We remain committed to generating meaningful evidence across both established and investigational therapies to help advance the standard of care for these patient populations,” said Franck Rahaghi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, United Therapeutics.

ESC oral presentations

Treatment with Ralinepag Improves Outcomes in Patients with Connective Tissue Disease Associated with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study

Late-breaking Oral Presentation, Saturday, August 29, 11:00 - 11:15 AM CEST. Presented by George Giannakoulas, M.D., Ph.D., Thessaloniki, Greece.

Early and Rapid Treprostinil Titration Improves Right Ventricular Ejection Fraction at 12 Months in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: ARTISAN Interim Analysis

Late-breaking Oral Presentation, Saturday, August 29, 12:00 - 12:15 PM CEST. Presented by Irene Marthe Lang, M.D., Vienna, Austria.

ERS oral and poster presentations

The Effect of Inhaled Treprostinil in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Using a Win Ratio Analysis

Late-breaking Poster, PS-34, Abstract #PA824, Sunday, September 6, 8:00 - 9:30 AM CEST. Presented by Vincent Cottin, M.D., Ph.D., Lyon, France.

ARTISAN Interim Analysis: Early High-Dose Treprostinil Reduces mPAP and Improves Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Risk Profile

Poster, PS-38, Abstract #PA910, Sunday, September 6, 8:00 - 9:30 AM CEST. Presented by Prof. Carmine Dario Vizza, Roma (RM), Italy.

Effect of Inhaled Treprostinil Dosing in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Enrolled in the TETON IPF Program

Poster, PS-34, Abstract #PA833, Sunday, September 6, 8:00 - 9:30 AM CEST. Presented by Vincent Cottin, M.D., Ph.D., Lyon, France.

Clinical Improvement with Ralinepag in a Contemporary Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Population: Insights from the ADVANCE OUTCOMES Study

Late-breaking Oral Presentation, 3K, Abstract #OA1218, Sunday, September 6, 9:30 – 10:45 AM CEST. Presented by Prof. Marc Humbert, M.D., Ph.D., Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France.

Improvements in Lung Function Among Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients Treated with Inhaled Treprostinil

Oral Presentation, 3K, Abstract #OA3523, Monday, September 7, 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM CEST. Presented by Juergen Behr, Prof. Dr. med. München, Germany.

Limitations of Echocardiography for Pulmonary Hypertension Screening in Interstitial Lung Disease: Interim Results from the PHINDER Study

Poster, PS-37, Abstract #PA6317, Tuesday, September 8, 12:30 - 2:00 PM CEST. Presented by C.M. Thrasher, Pharm.D., M.A., Research Triangle Park, United States.

In June 2026, United Therapeutics submitted a New Drug Application for ralinepag to treat PAH, and a supplemental New Drug Application for nebulized treprostinil to treat IPF, to the FDA. Ralinepag has not been approved for use in any indication by the FDA and remains investigational for PAH. Nebulized treprostinil remains investigational for IPF.

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build. Visit us at www.unither.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others: our plans to generate meaningful evidence across both established and investigational therapies to help advance the standard of care for people living with life-threatening diseases like PAH, PH-ILD, and IPF; and our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of August 28, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

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