United Therapeutics Corporation Announces Retirement of Professor Raymond Dwek, C.B.E., F.R.S., From Its Board of Directors

Professor Dwek’s term as a director will conclude at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that the term for Professor Raymond Dwek, C.B.E., F.R.S., as a member of the Board of Directors will expire at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Prof. Dwek, who is widely recognized for his pioneering work at Oxford University in the field of glycobiology, joined the United Therapeutics Board in 2002. Since he joined the Board, United Therapeutics has seen over 1,000% appreciation in its share price and has become a leader in the fields of pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, and organ transplantation. Prof. Dwek has been a key voice on the Board of Directors and will continue to serve on the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“On behalf of my Board colleagues, our employees, and our shareholders, I want to share my eternal gratitude for Raymond’s many contributions to United Therapeutics over the years. It has been a distinct honor and pleasure to serve alongside him on our Board,” said Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics. “Raymond’s rare combination of scientific insight and practical business acumen have served United Therapeutics exceptionally well, helping lead us to develop innovative therapies for pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, neuroblastoma, and lung transplantation. He will always be part of our DNA.”

“Since its inception, United Therapeutics has been on a singular quest to improve the lives of patients, and serving on its Board has been among my most cherished experiences,” said Prof. Raymond Dwek. “As gratifying as it has been to participate in the company’s remarkable achievements to-date, I will conclude my Board tenure knowing that the company is well-positioned to continue its quest toward historic achievements in bringing transformative medical innovation to patients as quickly as possible.”

With this change, the company’s Board of Directors approved a reduction in its size from 13 members to 12, effective at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build. Visit us at www.unither.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, our quest toward historic achievements in bringing transformative medical innovation to patients as quickly as possible; and our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of April 29, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

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