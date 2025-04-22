Uniphar Secures 10th Cell and Gene Therapy Project

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniphar, a global leader in pharmaceutical and medtech solutions has announced the launch of its 10th cell and gene therapy (CGT) project. The milestone reinforces Uniphar’s commitment to ensuring life-changing therapies reach patients worldwide, and builds on Uniphar’s established CGT expertise in therapeutic areas such as neuromuscular diseases and oncology, with a significant number of projects addressing paediatric populations.

To date, Uniphar has developed go-to-market and clinical development strategies and facilitated access to innovative cell and gene treatments in over 50 countries, benefiting more than 600 patients.

With a strong presence in Europe and expansion into the U.S., Uniphar has made it possible to enable cell and gene entry into underserved regions, working closely with regulatory authorities, healthcare providers and logistics partners to streamline treatment delivery. However, equitable access to these therapies remains a significant hurdle.

“The promise of cell and gene therapies continues to grow, as does the expectations of the patient communities who may benefit. Bringing these complex therapies into new markets presents a unique set of challenges, from regulatory hurdles to complex supply chain logistics,” said Tom Smith, Strategic Director of Cell and Gene Therapies at Uniphar. “By continuously refining our approach and building tailored and scalable infrastructure, we can ensure these breakthrough therapies reach patients worldwide as quickly and efficiently as possible, particularly in areas with a high unmet need.”

Partnering with over 200 organizations worldwide, Uniphar provides support throughout the pharmaceutical development lifecycle—from early-stage medical strategy to patient access solutions. Leveraging its extensive expertise in pharmaceutical access and distribution, Uniphar’s expanded access programmes (EAPs) have enabled pharmaceutical companies to navigate the complexities of early patient access, allowing therapies like cell and gene to reach patients before full commercial availability. Through these initiatives, Uniphar has generated approximately half a billion dollars in revenue for cell and gene pharmaceutical partners, reinforcing the sustainability of early access models. These programs also provide valuable insights for regulatory discussions, pricing negotiations, and commercial launch strategies.

As Uniphar looks ahead to 2025 and beyond, the company remains focused on enhancing its CGT platforms aligned to its wider business offering as a global leader in pharmaceutical and medtech solutions, expanding its strategic partnerships, and further refining its access solutions. With new EAPs set to launch, Uniphar continues to drive innovation in early access models, ensuring that more patients can benefit from breakthrough treatments.

The news comes after Uniphar announced its full year results for the year ending 31 December 2024, with pharma and medtech divisions delivering organic growth of 17.6% and 9.1% respectively, while supply chain and retail saw a 5.5% increase in gross profit.

For more information on Uniphar, visit https://uniphar.com/cellandgene/.

Notes to editors

CGT global outlook:

Research shows that spending on CGT has risen rapidly, reaching $5.9 billion globally in 2023—a 38% increase from 2022i. The global CGT market was estimated at $21.28 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around $117.46 billion by 2034. In the U.S., the market exceeded $10.59 billion in 2024.ii

i https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports-and-publications/reports/strengthening-pathways-for-cell-and-gene-therapies

ii https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Media relations:

Heather Hopkin at TALA at heather.hopkin@teamtala.com / +44 (0)7545536147

Beth O’Shea at TALA at beth.oshea@teamtala.com / +44 (0)7891481003