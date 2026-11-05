Umoja Biopharma Announces Oral Presentation of First UB-VV400 In Vivo CAR T Cell Therapy Clinical Data and Four Total Presentations at the 68th ASH Annual Meeting

Presentations span UB-VV400 and UB-VV410 clinical data from investigator-initiated trials and trial-in-progress posters for UB-VV400 and UB-VV500

SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering innovative and potentially curative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 12–15, 2026, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually.

The accepted abstracts include an oral presentation of clinical data from the investigator-initiated trial of UB-VV400, Umoja’s in vivo CD22-directed CAR T cell therapy candidate for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies, and a poster presentation of clinical data for UB-VV410, an in vivo CD22-directed CAR T cell therapy candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN). Umoja will also present trial-in-progress posters for the Phase 1/2 study of UB-VV400 and the Phase 1 study of UB-VV500, an in vivo BCMA x GPRC5D-directed CAR T cell therapy candidate for multiple myeloma.

Details of the Umoja presentations at ASH 2026 are below.

Oral Presentation



Title: A phase 1, open-label study of UB-VV400 +/- rapamycin in relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies

Date/Time: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 5:30–5:45 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Theatre B

Publication Number: 707

Poster Presentation

Title: In vivo CAR T-cell generation and B-cell depletion following UB-VV410 administration in patients with treatment-refractory, active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)/lupus nephritis (LN)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall F

Publication Number: 4174

Poster Presentation (Trial in Progress)



Title: A phase 1/2, open-label, multicenter study of UB-VV400 with rapamycin in relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies

Date/Time: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall F

Publication Number: 2393

Poster Presentation (Trial in Progress)



Title: A phase 1, open-label, multicenter study of UB-VV500 with rapamycin in relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall F

Publication Number: 4168

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering innovative and potentially curative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit umoja-biopharma.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Nate Hardy

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@umoja-biopharma.com

Media

Real Chemistry

media@umoja-biopharma.com