UMCG and SHINE Europe Receive €10.5 Million Grant to Advance European Terbium Isotope Production for Cancer Theranostics

University Medical Center Groningen’s collaboration with SHINE aims to advance cancer research and secure the medical supply chain of critical isotopes in Europe

GRONINGEN and VEENDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) and SHINE Europe announced today a €10.5 million grant from the Dutch government to advance the Terbium for Life project, an initiative aimed at bolstering Europe’s cancer treatment capabilities and enhancing supply chain security within the European Medical Isotope market. The initiative will establish a European supply chain for terbium isotopes, reducing reliance on foreign sources and securing a stable supply of critical isotopes for cancer theranostics – a field that combines diagnosis and therapy in one targeted approach.

Early-onset cancers – cancer cases diagnosed in people under 50 – have increased globally by a staggering 79% . As a result, increasing access to treatment has become critical as cancer cases continue to rise. The Terbium for Life project will serve cancer patients by enabling access to innovative treatment options. Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a primary isotope in the project, has been shown to have the potential to extend lifetimes, improve quality of life, and result in fewer side effects. Additional terbium isotopes, such as Tb-155, Tb-152, and Tb-149, also hold potential for diagnostic and therapy applications. Establishing a reliable and high-quality supply chain for terbium isotopes, independent of foreign sources, is now more important than ever.

The Terbium for Life project is made possible through the partnership between UMCG and SHINE Europe. The project will play a critical role in advancing Europe’s cancer-fighting efforts by promoting research into terbium isotopes with both therapeutic and diagnostic applications. This effort supports Europe’s broader cancer-fighting initiatives and aligns with the Strategic Agenda for Medical Ionising Radiation Applications (SAMIRA), which plays a crucial role in guiding the development and implementation of radiological and nuclear technology in Europe.

“This exciting collaboration between UMCG, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, PARTREC, and SHINE brings together unique expertise in nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and radiotheranostics. Our goal is to develop innovative treatments that offer new hope for cancer patients,” said Dr. Philip H. Elsinga, professor of PET Radiochemistry at UMCG.

“We thank the Dutch government and the European Commission for their support in our terbium efforts,” said Harrie Buurlage, VP of Strategic Alliances at SHINE Europe. “This grant will go a long way in supporting our work, alongside UMCG, to provide European patients with easier access to promising new therapies that can support their ongoing fight against cancer.”

A project proposal for Terbium for Life was submitted to and approved by the Dutch government, and subsequently awarded to the UMCG-SHINE joint Terbium for Life project. SHINE Europe maintains a strategic partnership with UMCG, focused on advancing research and development in medical isotopes. This partnership is at the heart of the project, leveraging UMCG’s extensive research expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to drive progress in cancer research and treatment in the region.

About University Medical Center Groningen:

The University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) ranks among Europe’s largest hospitals and stands as the leading employer in the northern Netherlands. With over 14,000 professionals, UMCG is at the forefront of both patient care and groundbreaking scientific research, with a strong emphasis on healthy and active aging. This commitment extends beyond conventional healthcare, aiming to enhance health and wellbeing at every stage of life.

UMCG’s expertise in nuclear medicine underscores its role as a leader in cutting-edge healthcare. By utilizing advanced imaging and therapeutic technologies, the center plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating complex diseases, including cancer. Nuclear medicine enables precise visualization and targeted treatment of illnesses, providing a personalized approach to care. As a research leader in this field, UMCG is driving innovations that continuously improve the quality and outcomes of healthcare.

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Distinguished by its proprietary medical isotope production processes, SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments. Anticipating further advancements, the company’s forward-looking vision includes the creation of molybdenum-99, a diagnostic tool that plays a pivotal role in medical procedures aimed at detecting heart disease and cancer, as well as other isotopes used to diagnose and treat disease.

SHINE’s commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion-technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy’s most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

