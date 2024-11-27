SUBSCRIBE
Ultragenyx to Participate in Investor Conferences in December

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President and Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Coral Gables, FL)

  • Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Emil Kakkis and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

  • Thursday, December 5, 2024, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Investors
Joshua Higa
ir@ultragenyx.com

Events
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
