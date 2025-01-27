Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter 2024 results webcast presentation

Oslo, January 27, 2025: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies against cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2024 results, on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 09:00 CET on Friday, January 31, 2025. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast. Note that the webcast presentation has been rescheduled from February 13, 2025, due to the ongoing business combination with Zelluna Immunotherapy AS, in order to fulfill regulatory requirements associated with this process.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632