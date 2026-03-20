Ultima Genomics Announces UG200 Series Selected for Basecamp Research’s Groundbreaking Trillion Gene Atlas

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, Inc., a developer of ultra-high-throughput sequencing systems, today announced that Basecamp Research, a frontier AI lab for therapeutic design, has selected the UG200 Series as the short read sequencing platform to enable the Trillion Gene Atlas—a landmark scientific initiative designed to generate and model biological data at the trillion-gene scale. This first-of-its-kind collaboration is expected to result in the expansion of evolutionary genetic diversity by 100x, collecting novel genomic data from over 100 million new species across thousands of sites globally.

"Biology has been fundamentally data-starved when compared to other fields like language or computer vision as researchers have lacked the tools required to generate data at scale," said Gilad Almogy, Founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "We strongly believe that AI will have an immense impact on our understanding of biology and human health, and the UG200 Series was designed from the ground up to enable the massive datasets required for BioAI to deliver on this promise. We are excited our technology can enable Basecamp in their vision and advance innovative initiatives like the Trillion Gene Atlas."

Even with the rapid advancements of large-scale sequencing projects, increasingly diverse data sets are a critical unmet need for progressing AI drug development with many sequence-based foundation models relying on variants of the same public repositories. Basecamp Research's EDEN foundation models bypass the industry's evolutionary "data wall" by training entirely on BaseData™, a proprietary genomic database that is currently more than 10 times larger than all public resources combined. Ultima is partnering with Basecamp to enable a further 100-fold expansion of this data set by collecting and sequencing genomic data from more than 100 million species across thousands of sites worldwide.

"AI can enable us to leverage evolutionary diversity to build better medicines, but only with data at massive scale," said Glen Gowers, Co-founder and CEO of Basecamp Research. "Ultima's UG200 has pushed sequencing at scale to a new standard and point at which aspirations for groundbreaking large-scale initiatives can become a reality. By combining low-cost and large-scale sequencing with accelerated compute and our advanced models, the Trillion Gene Atlas will provide new paths for drug design where traditional efforts have fallen short."

The Trillion Gene Atlas is the latest large-scale data generation to utilize Ultima's unique sequencing architecture. Other such examples include the Virtual Cell Initiative in collaboration with Arc Institute, the Billion Cell Project in collaboration with bi[o]hub and the Pharma Proteomics Project in collaboration with the UK Biobank. Ultima's unique wafer-based sequencing architecture and novel chemistry enable ultra-high-throughput sequencing at extremely low cost, making the platform well suited for large data generation initiatives.

Ultima Genomics joins collaborators Anthropic, NVIDIA, and PacBio contributing to the Trillion Gene Atlas, bringing together advances in biological data generation, AI model development, and high-performance computing.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information, and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

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SOURCE Ultima Genomics