Ulrich Wendt joins UK biotech Alchemab Therapeutics as Chief Business Officer to expand biopharma partnerships

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemab Therapeutics has appointed Ulrich Wendt, PhD MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO) to expand partnerships with biopharma for the development of novel antibody therapeutics. As a proven dealmaker and strategist, Dr Wendt brings more than a decade of experience in delivering high-value partnerships across all pipeline stages.

Before joining Alchemab, he served as Global Head of Business Development Immunology at Sanofi. Prior to this, Dr Wendt drove global Business Development for Sanofi’s diabetes and primary care business units, and oversaw global search & evaluation and alliance management teams in cardiometabolic disease.

His appointment builds on Alchemab’s recent pharma licensing deals, Series A funding extension, and progression of their first asset into clinical trials.

“As CBO, Ulrich will lead Alchemab's business development and alliance management, working closely with the executive team to expand the company’s partnerships across biopharma and adjacent sectors,” said Jane Osbourn, CEO and Co-Founder of Alchemab. “He will also help guide our corporate strategy as we continue scaling our AI-enabled platform capabilities.”

With academic roots in biostructure and biophysics, Dr Wendt earned his PhD from Freiburg University, completed postdoctoral training at UC Berkeley and Genentech, and gained an MBA from IMD, Lausanne.

"Alchemab's discovery platform positions the company at the intersection of experimental and AI-enabled discovery," Dr Wendt said. "Within the last two years the company has advanced into clinical trials and delivered a stream of preclinical candidates with novel target biology. I am excited to be joining Jane and the Alchemab team at this pivotal time to help position the company for the next wave of growth."

Alchemab is a biotechnology company uncovering the immune secrets of disease-resilient individuals to discover and develop novel antibody therapeutics. Their first asset entered clinical trials in 2025 as part of a licensing deal with Lilly.

The company’s platform integrates the world's largest antibody database derived from disease-resilient individuals with a proprietary AI-powered antibody search engine designed to identify the antibodies that protect them. By pioneering this approach, Alchemab has generated a broad pipeline of treatments for hard-to-treat diseases that could not have been discovered with traditional methods.

For more information, visit alchemab.com

Media contact: Kat Arney, press@firstcreatethemedia.com