UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights to Share Safety Science Research at the Society of Toxicology’s 65th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights’ scientists will share findings from their safety science research portfolio across more than 16 presentations, sessions and events during the Society of Toxicology’s (SOT) 65th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo this week in San Diego.

The SOT Annual Meeting convenes more than 4,000 scientists and research professionals to explore advances in toxicology and emerging technologies, while offering networking and mentoring opportunities. The three-day ToxExpo features more than 275 exhibitors connecting toxicologists with tools, services and potential partners, and the annual meeting includes 1,900 scientific presentations and more than 50 scientific sessions.

“Our team is focused on generating practical, decision-ready evidence about chemical exposures and health risks,” said Russell Thomas, Ph.D., Vice President and Executive Director of Chemical Insights. “At SOT, we’re sharing new methods and findings that help the field move toward faster, more transparent science to protect people and communities.”

Highlights from UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights presentations include:

Monday, March 23

Informational Session: Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Beyond the Smoke: Exploring the Broader Environmental and Health Impacts. Presenters: Cynthia Choo, Ph.D., (Chair) and David Kalafut (Presenter)

Poster: Database Calibrated Toxicity Values for Human Health Assessment Based on Existing Toxicology Data for One Thousand Chemicals. Presenter: Chelsea Weitekamp, Ph.D.

Exhibitor Hosted Session: Beyond the Logo: How UL Research Institutes Is Shaping the Future of Toxicology. Presenters: Russell Thomas, Ph.D., and Christopher Cramer, Ph.D.

Poster: Multi-Omics Profiling Reveals Sex-Specific Oral Health Disruptions Associated with Vaping. Presenter: Xiaojia He, Ph.D.

Poster: Route-Specific Variation of Systemic Bioavailability of Chemical Emissions. Presenter: John Wambaugh, Ph.D.

Poster: Inhalation Exposure Risks from Resin 3D Printing Used in Dental Fields. Presenter: Qian Zhang, Ph.D.

Exhibitor Hosted Session: Advancing NAMs for Assessing Thyroid Hormone Disruption. Presenter: Chad Deisenroth, Ph.D.

Marriott Marquis Marina NetworX Night (SOT Mentoring Event). Participants: John Wambaugh, Ph.D. and Xiaojia He, Ph.D.

Tuesday, March 24

Poster: Unveiling PFAS-Induced Cardiovascular Endothelial Toxicity: Differential NA Damage and Oxidative Stress Responses. Presenter: Norah Nguyen

Panel: Next Generation Risk Assessment: Opportunities to Improve Tobacco and Nicotine Product Risk Assessment with New Approach Methodologies. Panelist: Christa Wright, Ph.D.

Poster: Identification and Risk-Based Prioritization of PFAS Source Signatures in US Drinking Water. Presenter: Kristin Isaacs, Ph.D.

Inhalation and Respiratory Specialty Section (IRSS) Mentoring Event/Reception. Participants: Christa Wright, Ph.D., Xiaojia He, Ph.D., Shaligram Sharma, Ph.D.

Biological Modeling Specialty Section (BMSS) Mentoring Event/Reception. Participants: Steve Edwards, Ph.D., Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D., John Wambaugh, Ph.D.

Wednesday, March 25

Poster: Disruption of Melanin Synthesis and Cellular Stress Pathways in Melanocytes Following PFAS Exposure. Presenter: Shaligram Sharma, Ph.D.

Poster: Variability in In Vivo Inhalation Effect Levels. Presenter: Chelsea Weitekamp, Ph.D.

Poster: Curation Workflows and Tools for Combining Regulatory and Research Hazard Data. Presenter: Taylor Wall, MSc

Poster: Towards a Combined Research and Regulatory In Vivo Toxicity Data Model: FAIR Research for Regulatory Use. Presenter: Sean Watford, Ph.D.

Convention Center Workshop Session: Interpretation of Thyroid-Relevant Bioactivity Data for Comparison to In Vivo Exposures: A Prioritization Approach for Putative Chemical Inhibitors of In Vitro Deiodinase Activity. Presenter: Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D.

SOT President’s reception. Participants: Christa Wright, Ph.D., Cristi Bell-Huff, Ph.D., Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D.

Additionally, several Chemical Insights scientists are taking part in awards ceremonies where they will be recognized by SOT for their contributions to safety science and the advancement of toxicology.

About UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights

UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights conducts scientific research on chemicals and their risks to people’s health. Through open science, education, and collaboration, we provide trusted toxicity and exposure information to help regulatory agencies, companies, educators, and communities make informed decisions that protect public health.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is an independent, nonprofit organization advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, we’ve worked to build a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Our researchers investigate critical risks — from fire safety and chemicals to energy storage, digital privacy, and emerging materials — through rigorous, unbiased science. We collaborate globally and share our findings openly to inform standards, policy, and public understanding, while also cultivating the next generation of safety scientists through innovative educational programs and research experiences. As part of a broader safety ecosystem, we operate independently from UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions, while contributing to a shared mission: working for a safer world. Discover more at UL.org.

Media Contact

Bert Kelly

UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights

Bert.Kelly@ul.org

1-470-957-7854