UK Regulator MHRA Grants Nanomerics Clinical Trials Authorisation Notice for its Upcoming OC134 Clinical Trial

Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company announced that it had received clinical trials authorisation for its first in human OC134 trial from the Medicinal and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK regulator.

This means that the trial of OC134 in human subjects may now proceed. OC134 is an eye drop medicine candidate indicated for the topical treatment of, e.g., moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis, a condition for which suitable non-steroidal topical ocular treatment does not currently exist. OC134 is powered by Nanomerics’ Molecular Envelope Technology (MET), a non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer.

Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, Nanomerics’ Chief Scientific Officer, of Nanomerics commented:

“This is a remarkable achievement for our company and is testament to the dedication and scientific excellence of the entire Nanomerics’ team involved in the study. We are now able to advance our Molecular Envelope Technology to clinical stage and to complete the first of many clinical studies powered by Nanomerics’ MET, our non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer.”

Nanomerics’ MET is being used to formulate other eye drops such as: OC137, indicated for the treatment of retinal diseases and OC135, indicated for the treatment of glaucoma.

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines using proprietary delivery platform. The company operates state of the art R&D laboratories in North LondonLondon, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics’ proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company’s Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com

