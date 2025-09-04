SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

AC Immune Downsizes by 30%, Narrows Pipeline Focus

September 4, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Concept art for large layoffs showing a line of blocks a cliff

iStock, Andrii Yalanskyi

The reprioritization effort will help AC Immune extend its cash runway through the third quarter of 2027.

AC Immune is letting go of 30% of its employees as the Swiss biotech tries to extend its cash runway past key clinical inflection points in the coming years.

Alongside the layoffs, announced Thursday, AC Immune will sharpen its pipeline focus and concentrate its investments into its “most important assets.” These include its three clinical-stage programs, two of which are in collaboration with Big Pharma partners. AC Immune will also move ahead with its “most promising” small-molecule assets targeting tau proteins and the NLRP3 inflammasome.

“The actions we are taking now extend our cash runway to the end of Q3 2027,” CEO Andrea Pfeifer said in a prepared statement on Thursday, highlighting that AC Immune is “approaching multiple potentially transformational milestones over the next two years.” Pfeifer did not specify what these milestones are.

The biotech had 172 employees at the end of 2024, meaning that about 52 people could be affected by Thursday’s headcount reduction.

AC Immune is focused on the development of precision therapies for neurodegenerative indications. According to its website, the company has three clinical-stage programs, each addressing the amyloid-beta, tau and alpha-synuclein pathways. AC Immune is working on several assets across these programs, in many cases in partnership with other pharma companies.

For instance, AC Immune is advancing the anti-amyloid-beta active immunotherapy ACI-24 in collaboration with Takeda to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The candidate works by inducing the production of antibodies against misfolded amyloid-beta, in turn leading to the clearance of plaques from the brain. ACI-24 is currently in Phase Ib/II development, with interim data expected in the first half of 2026, the company said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AC Immune also has an Alzheimer’s partnership with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen. The asset at the heart of this collaboration, ACI-35.030, is also an active immunotherapy that generates antibodies against tau

AC Immune is also working on a couple of assets on its own. Most mature of these is ACI-7104.056, likewise an immunotherapy that is designed to elicit antibodies against the pathological oligomeric alpha-synuclein protein, a known player in neurodegenerative diseases. The asset is currently in Phase II development for Parkinson’s disease, with data expected before the end of the year, the biotech noted on Thursday.

In the second quarter, AC Immune reported a net loss of 21.2 million Swiss Francs, ($26.3 million). As of June 30, 2025, the biotech’s cash balance sat at 127.1 million Swiss Francs, or almost $157.7 million. Before Thursday’s strategic initiatives, AC Immune’s cash runway was enough to tide it over into the first quarter of 2027.

Layoffs Neurodegenerative disease Immunology and inflammation
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Friday, March 14, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Vaccines
Pfizer CEO Responds to Trump’s COVID Transparency Call Touting Vaccine Success
September 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Vaccines
Prasad Signals Steeper Requirements for COVID-19 Vaccines
September 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr standing wearing a gray suit with his arms crossed
CDC
RFK Jr. Blames US COVID Deaths on Chronic Disease, Announcing CDC Reorganization
September 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Cairo, Egypt, October 31 2024: Novartis CO building in Egypt, Novartis AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland, manufactures the drugs
Cardiovascular disease
Novartis Doubles Down on Argo Pact With Fresh $5.2B Commitment
September 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac