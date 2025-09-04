SUBSCRIBE
The ‘Research Safety Net’ Saving Scientists from Funding Crisis

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Taconic Biosciences, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses how preclinical research companies are helping drug developers navigate the current challenging funding environment with Mike Garrett, CEO.

In this episode, Mike Garrett, CEO of Taconic Biosciences, discusses how preclinical research companies are helping drug developers navigate the current challenging funding environment. He explains that investors now demand more robust translational data showing real potential to impact human health, rather than just basic in vitro results, forcing researchers to generate better evidence packages earlier in development.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠⁠Taconic Biosciences.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Mike Garret, CEO, Taconic Biosciences

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
