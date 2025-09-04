The ‘Research Safety Net’ Saving Scientists from Funding Crisis

> Listen on Spotify

In this episode, Mike Garrett, CEO of Taconic Biosciences, discusses how preclinical research companies are helping drug developers navigate the current challenging funding environment. He explains that investors now demand more robust translational data showing real potential to impact human health, rather than just basic in vitro results, forcing researchers to generate better evidence packages earlier in development.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠⁠Taconic Biosciences.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Mike Garret, CEO, Taconic Biosciences

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.