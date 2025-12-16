uBriGene Launches LVV Turbo(TM) - Its Next-Generation GMP Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Platform - and announces a Strategic Partnership with Syenex for integration of its UltraCell(TM) Technology

uBriGene Biosciences, a leading global lentivirus CDMO specializing in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) GMP development and manufacturing, today announced the official rebranding of its GMP lentiviral vector manufacturing platform to LVV Turbo™, a high-performance system designed to deliver exceptional productivity, superior downstream yields, and a markedly lower cost of LVV manufacturing, enabling faster and more efficient vector development. Alongside this launch, uBriGene is proud to unveil a strategic partnership with Syenex, integrating their proprietary UltraCell™ technology directly into the LVV Turbo™ workflow.

A Next-Generation Manufacturing Platform: LVV Turbo™ + UltraCell™

The LVV Turbo™ + UltraCell™ unifies three disruptive technologies-each addressing long-standing challenges in lentiviral manufacturing:

LVV Turbo™ 293TH High-Productivity Suspension Cell Line

Engineered for exceptional lentiviral productivity, the 293TH line consistently delivers high titers, producing up to five times higher transduction titers than traditional adherent 293T cells. Fully Closed Downstream Purification Process

Traditional GMP lentivirus production often loses over 70% of vector during sterile filtration. The LVV Turbo™ Closed Process eliminates this step entirely, enabling up to 80% recovery while preserving vector integrity and enhancing cost efficiency. UltraCell™ Technology (via Syenex Partnership)

Through uBriGene's partnership with Syenex, UltraCell™ is integrated into the production process, improving lentivirus transducing units per particle for T cells, collectively delivering up to five times higher T-cell transduction titers across multiple GOIs.

Together, these innovations substantially reduce COGS for cell therapy developers while maximizing vector potency.

"Our LVV Turbo™ platform resolves the core bottlenecks in LVV manufacturing-boosting productivity, increasing yield, and lowering cost-powered by our disruptive closed downstream system that eliminates sterile filtration and by UltraCell™, which increases T-cell potency and raises transduction titers by up to 5-fold," said Dr. Xiulian Sun, Chief Technology Officer at uBriGene. "Together, these technologies enable up to 1,500 CAR-T doses from a 20-liter run and alleviates the lentiviral vector supply challenges facing both ex vivo and in vivo CAR-T therapies."

"We are excited to see UltraCell™ incorporated into uBriGene's LVV Turbo™ platform, where its 5-fold increase in functional yield for T-cell transduction can have a significant impact on lowering manufacturing costs, particularly for later-stage clinical trials and commercial production where scalability is limiting patient access to curative therapies," said Jay Rosanelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Syenex.

About uBriGene

Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO solutions, encompassing services for cell therapy products, viral vectors, and RNA-related products, with in-house QC testing and regulatory IND filing. Our GMP-validated Maryland facility offers one-stop CDMO services from process development to manufacturing, driving global advancements in ATMPs.

About Syenex

Syenex is an open-science genetic medicines platform company that enables developers to program cells with precision and scale. Leveraging synthetic biology and a global network of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), Syenex provides plug-and-play delivery platforms-spanning discovery through GMP manufacturing-so genetic medicine developers can rapidly advance ideas to clinical impact. Founded in 2022, Syenex has assembled a portfolio of cell-specific ex vivo and in vivo delivery platforms and over fifty partnerships with industry leaders across biopharma and academia. Learn more at www.syenex.com.

