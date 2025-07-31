U.S. mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Size to Reach USD 1,161.26 Million By 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. mRNA synthesis raw materials market size is expected to be worth around 1,161.26 million by 2034, increasing from USD 893.13 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 2.96% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. mRNA synthesis raw materials market is expanding due to mRNA synthesis is important because it provides the blueprint for protein synthesis. Without mRNA, proteins would never be shaped through the process of protein synthesis. The mRNA carries the message from the DNA to the ribosomes.

Successful large-scale mRNA synthesis requires raw material, which includes an RNA polymerase, nucleotides, and a linear DNA template. Furthermore, enzymes such as restriction endonucleases, RNase inhibitors, pyrophosphatases, and DNase I are also used.

U.S. mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Highlights:

• Nucleotide held the largest revenue market share of 42% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

• The enzyme segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

• Biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies dominated the segment with a market share of 50% in 2024.

• The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

• Vaccine production dominated the segment with a revenue market share of 84% in 2024

• The therapeutics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential:

The U.S. mRNA synthesis raw materials market is expanding rapidly due to the U.S.'s increasing demand for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, as mRNA vaccines are applied to control the spread of numerous life-threatening diseases, like infectious diseases and cancer, and this type of vaccine also applies to immunotherapies. The mRNA vaccines represent a novel class of vaccines that attach the body’s cellular machinery to produce particular antigens, which trigger the immune response against the produced antigens. This novel approach provides significant advantages over traditional vaccine platforms.

Majorly Used Bioprocesses for mRNA Synthesis

Enzyme or protein Purpose Restriction endonucleases Linearization of plasmid DNA RNA polymerases Synthesis of RNA from linear template DNA DNA polymerases Synthesis of linear DNA by PCR or isothermal amplification Pyrophosphatases Removal of byproducts from RNA synthesis RNase inhibitors Prevention of RNA degradation DNase I Removal of template DNA Capping enzymes Capping of synthesized RNA at the 5′ end with an m7G analog 2′-O-methyltransferases Methylation of capped RNA Poly(A) polymerases Tailing of synthesized RNA at the 3′ end with adenosines