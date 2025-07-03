Human DNA Vaccines Market Size Expected to Hit USD 691.23 Million by 2034

The global human DNA vaccines market size is calculated at USD 345.85 million in 2024, grow to USD 370.65 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 691.23 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2034.

The human DNA vaccines market is expanding due to DNA vaccine technology is rapidly improving and is being applied in various health conditions. Recently, major scientists have been researching DNA vaccines to fight against HIV and certain types of cancers. DNA vaccines are used to treat difficult pathogen targets in humans, like tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria. DNA vaccines have been particularly explored for those diseases in which a more potent cellular-mediated immunity is thought to be critical for protection.

Human DNA Vaccines Market Highlights:

⬧︎ North America dominated the human DNA vaccines market in 2024.

⬧︎ Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

⬧︎ By type, the recombinant protein vaccine market segment held the major market revenue share in 2024.

⬧︎ By type, the gene-based vaccine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

⬧︎ By application, the human papillomavirus segment held the largest market share.

⬧︎ By application, the influenza segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

⬧︎ By end-user, the hospital & specialty clinics segment led the market in 2024.

⬧︎ By end-user, the Ambulatory Surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Human DNA vaccines are defined as vaccines that use natively engineered plasmid DNA as the active immune‐stimulating agent. It defends against foreign macromolecules and extracellular bacteria. The cell-mediated immune response is based on antigen-specific T cells and different nonspecific cells of the immune system. Human DNA vaccines support to rise of both cellular and humoral immunity.

Recent advancements in nanocarrier modifications and adjuvant technologies contribute to the advancement of more efficient human DNA vaccines by enhancing immune responses, reducing the required dosage of vaccine, and permitting targeted delivery to particular immune cells or tissues. Constant research in this sector holds huge potential for enhancing the safety and efficacy of human DNA vaccines.

⬧︎ For Instance, In February 2025, Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Officinae Bio’s DNA and RNA business. This acquisition combines Officinae Bio's AI-driven mRNA design platforms with Maravai and TriLink BioTechnologies' leading drug substance manufacturing capabilities, providing customers comprehensive expertise and novel technologies for quick, calculated progression through the mRNA sequence-optimization phase and into clinical testing and commercial manufacturing.

Prominent DNA vaccines Across the Globe:

Type Target Product Prophylactic Vaccine West Nile Virus West Nile Innovator Prophylactic Vaccine Infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus Apex-IHN Immunotherapy for Cancer Melanoma Oncept Gene Therapy Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone LifeTide SW5