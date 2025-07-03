Human DNA Vaccines Market Size Expected to Hit USD 691.23 Million by 2034

The global human DNA vaccines market size is calculated at USD 345.85 million in 2024, grow to USD 370.65 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 691.23 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2034.
The human DNA vaccines market is expanding due to DNA vaccine technology is rapidly improving and is being applied in various health conditions. Recently, major scientists have been researching DNA vaccines to fight against HIV and certain types of cancers. DNA vaccines are used to treat difficult pathogen targets in humans, like tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria. DNA vaccines have been particularly explored for those diseases in which a more potent cellular-mediated immunity is thought to be critical for protection.
Human DNA Vaccines Market Highlights:
⬧︎ North America dominated the human DNA vaccines market in 2024.
⬧︎ Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
⬧︎ By type, the recombinant protein vaccine market segment held the major market revenue share in 2024.
⬧︎ By type, the gene-based vaccine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
⬧︎ By application, the human papillomavirus segment held the largest market share.
⬧︎ By application, the influenza segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
⬧︎ By end-user, the hospital & specialty clinics segment led the market in 2024.
⬧︎ By end-user, the Ambulatory Surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
Human DNA vaccines are defined as vaccines that use natively engineered plasmid DNA as the active immune‐stimulating agent. It defends against foreign macromolecules and extracellular bacteria. The cell-mediated immune response is based on antigen-specific T cells and different nonspecific cells of the immune system. Human DNA vaccines support to rise of both cellular and humoral immunity.
Recent advancements in nanocarrier modifications and adjuvant technologies contribute to the advancement of more efficient human DNA vaccines by enhancing immune responses, reducing the required dosage of vaccine, and permitting targeted delivery to particular immune cells or tissues. Constant research in this sector holds huge potential for enhancing the safety and efficacy of human DNA vaccines.
⬧︎ For Instance, In February 2025, Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. announced that it had completed its previously announced acquisition of Officinae Bio’s DNA and RNA business. This acquisition combines Officinae Bio's AI-driven mRNA design platforms with Maravai and TriLink BioTechnologies' leading drug substance manufacturing capabilities, providing customers comprehensive expertise and novel technologies for quick, calculated progression through the mRNA sequence-optimization phase and into clinical testing and commercial manufacturing.
Prominent DNA vaccines Across the Globe:
|
Type
|
Target
|
Product
|
Prophylactic Vaccine
|
West Nile Virus
|
West Nile Innovator
|
Prophylactic Vaccine
|
Infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus
|
Apex-IHN
|
Immunotherapy for Cancer
|
Melanoma
|
Oncept
|
Gene Therapy
|
Growth Hormone
Releasing Hormone
|
LifeTide SW5
What are Latest Trends in Human DNA
Vaccines Market? ⬧︎ In May 2025, The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in partner
with International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) is
announced a novel project selected through the joint Request for Proposals
(RFP) titled “Advancing Vaccine Uptake to Mitigate Antimicrobial Resistance in
Low- and Middle-Income Countries of South or South-East Asia.” ⬧︎ In June 2025, PharmaJet,
a company that strives to enhance the performance and results of injectables
with its enabling needle-free injection technology, announced that it has
agreed with Immuno Cure, a prominent developer of DNA vaccines. Under the terms
of the agreement, Immuno Cure will use PharmaJet’s Tropis ID system in a human
clinical trial to deliver their novel HIV-1 therapeutic DNA Vaccine (ICVAX). Human DNA Vaccines Effective in Genetic
Diseases: Market’s Largest Potential Human DNA vaccines have arisen as a highly
promising strategy in the treatment of genetic diseases and acquired diseases.
DNA vaccines stimulate both the innate and the adaptive immune system and,
based on their transfected cell types and the route of administration, might
produce humoral and cellular immune responses. DNA-based vaccines offer
numerous advantages over conventional vaccines in that they are genetically and
heat stable and free from contaminants. They potentially contain some
protective components from various pathogens, and they are effective in the
presence of maternal antibody, so they prevent the risk of genetic diseases in
offspring. ⬧︎ For Instance, In June 2025, Applied
DNA Sciences, Inc., a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, announced a
strategic restructuring and realignment of resources to focus exclusively on
its synthetic DNA manufacturing business, LineaRx. As part of actions
undertaken, the Company implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 27%
of headcount and has ceased operations at Applied DNA Clinical Labs (ADCL), a
Report Scope of Human DNA Vaccines
Market Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 370.65 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 691.23 Million Growth Rate From 2025
to 2034 CAGR of 7.17% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Type, By
Application, By End User, and Region Market Analysis
(Terms Used) Value (US$
Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America;
Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies
Profiled Pfizer, Sanofi,
Johnson & Johnson, Merck, GSK, Biontech, Moderna Human DNA vaccines market Segmentation
Analysis: By Type Analysis: The recombinant protein vaccine segment
dominates in the Human DNA vaccines market, as it offers several advantages
over traditional vaccines, such as they are harmless due to, they do not
contain live or attenuated organisms, which cause disease in some patients, and
they are effective because they induce a more specific and stronger immune
response. This is due to the antigen is produced in a pure form, without
contaminants, which enables the immune system to identify it easily. On the other hand, the gene-based vaccine
segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as
gene-based delivery of vaccine vectors triggers humoral and cellular immunity,
thus offering more selective pressure on infectious agents in vaccines. These
vaccines are used to manage genetic disorders or cancer malignancies. By Application Analysis: The human papillomavirus segment dominates
the human DNA vaccines market, as this vaccine defends against genital warts
and, in most cases of cervical cancer. It also protects from cancer of the
vulva, vagina, penis or anus produced by HPV. This vaccine provides the body a
safe way to build an immune system response to some HPV strains. The influenza
segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as this
vaccine lowers the risk of getting the flu or influenza. The flu leads to
coughing, head and body aches, fever, and a runny or stuffy nose. A healthcare
professional gives this vaccine into a muscle. It can also lower the risk of
having a severe illness from the flu and requiring staying in the hospital or
dying from the flu. By End-user Analysis: The hospital & specialty clinics
segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as DNA vaccines offer a
simple yet efficient means of inducing broad-based immunity. These vaccines
work by enabling the appearance of the microbial antigen in the host cells that
take up the plasmid. DNA vaccines are used in hospitals & specialty clinics
for managing HIV, Edwardsiella tarda, tuberculosis, cancer, anthrax, influenza,
malaria, typhoid, dengue, and other diseases. On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical
centres segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period,
as DNA vaccines are a valuable form of antigen-specific immunotherapy, as they
are safe, stable, and can be simply produced. Additionally, cancer-specific
antigens are expressed for a longer period as compared to RNA or protein-based
vaccines in the ambulatory surgical centres. Which Region Dominated the Human DNA
Vaccines Market in 2024? North America dominated the human DNA
vaccines market in 2024 due to strong healthcare research and development,
driving ground-breaking advancements in the life
science sectors. Increasing access to research institutions, modern
technologies, and a culture that embraces innovation creates an environment
where entrepreneurs convert their ideas into disruptive services and products.
Growing government funds that supported academic research, boosted private
healthcare development, and fuelled discoveries in vaccines, including human
DNA vaccines. ⬧︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Scancell Holdings plc announced a
partnership with the NHS Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad (CVLP) to fast-track access
for NHS patients into the fourth cohort of the Company's Phase 2 clinical SCOPE
study. This cohort will evaluate intradermal administration of Scancell's iSCIB1+,
a potent, targeted "off-the-shelf" Immunobody second-generation DNA
cancer vaccine, in patients with advanced unresectable melanoma receiving
standard of care immunotherapy treatments. U.S. Human DNA Vaccines Market Trends: The United States leads technological
advancements in different bioscience fields, including human DNA vaccination,
which drives the growth of the market. An advanced regulatory framework for
vaccine production, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's)
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is responsible for
governing vaccine use in the United States, helps accelerate approvals for DNA
vaccines during pandemics. For instance, for the 2024-2025 flu season, vaccine
manufacturers estimate supplying the U.S. with 148 million doses, which
supports the growth of the market. Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing
in the Human DNA Vaccine Market? Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the
fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as increasing government
support and funding from NIH, BARDA, and DOD for vaccine production in this
region. It helps improve the vaccine manufacturing and delivery in the entire
Asia–Pacific region. The biotech and healthcare region in Asia-Pacific has
arisen as a hotspot for investors favouring high-growth openings to grow
seamlessly, which contributes to the growth of the market. Human DNA vaccines market Companies: • Pfizer • Sanofi • Merck • GSK • Biontech • Moderna What is Going Around the Globe? ⬧︎ In June 2025, IMUNON, Inc.,
a clinical-stage company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated
immunotherapies and evaluating an adaptation of the platform’s potential as a
next-generation vaccine, announced that an abstract highlighting Phase 1
proof-of-concept clinical trial results of IMNN-101, an investigational DNA
plasmid vaccine based on the Company’s proprietary PlaCCine technology
platform. ⬧︎ In March 2025, Scientists in The Wistar Institute lab of David B.
Weiner, Ph.D., in collaboration with scientists in the laboratory of Norbert
Pardi, Ph.D., at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and
the Pennsylvania-headquartered biotechnology company INOVIO, described a next-generation
vaccination technology that combines plasmid DNA with a lipid nanoparticle
Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the Human DNA vaccines market. By Type • Recombinant protein vaccine • Gene-based vaccine By Application • HIV • Human Papillomavirus • Influenza • Others By End User • Hospital & Specialty Clinics • Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Regional • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
About-Us Nova One Advisor is a global leader
in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep,
data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across
industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we
specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug
development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of
the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare. Our expertise spans the entire
biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises,
investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of
therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine. Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ Contact Us USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87934 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Our Trusted Data
Partners: Precedence
Research | Towards Healthcare | Statifacts For Latest Update
Follow Us: LinkedIn
Report Scope of Human DNA Vaccines Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 370.65 Million
Market Size by 2034
USD 691.23 Million
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
CAGR of 7.17%
Base Year
2024
Forecast Period
2025-2034
Segments Covered
By Type, By Application, By End User, and Region
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Key Companies Profiled
Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, GSK, Biontech, Moderna
Human DNA vaccines market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type Analysis:
The recombinant protein vaccine segment dominates in the Human DNA vaccines market, as it offers several advantages over traditional vaccines, such as they are harmless due to, they do not contain live or attenuated organisms, which cause disease in some patients, and they are effective because they induce a more specific and stronger immune response. This is due to the antigen is produced in a pure form, without contaminants, which enables the immune system to identify it easily.
On the other hand, the gene-based vaccine segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as gene-based delivery of vaccine vectors triggers humoral and cellular immunity, thus offering more selective pressure on infectious agents in vaccines. These vaccines are used to manage genetic disorders or cancer malignancies.
By Application Analysis:
The human papillomavirus segment dominates the human DNA vaccines market, as this vaccine defends against genital warts and, in most cases of cervical cancer. It also protects from cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis or anus produced by HPV. This vaccine provides the body a safe way to build an immune system response to some HPV strains.
The influenza segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as this vaccine lowers the risk of getting the flu or influenza. The flu leads to coughing, head and body aches, fever, and a runny or stuffy nose. A healthcare professional gives this vaccine into a muscle. It can also lower the risk of having a severe illness from the flu and requiring staying in the hospital or dying from the flu.
By End-user Analysis:
The hospital & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as DNA vaccines offer a simple yet efficient means of inducing broad-based immunity. These vaccines work by enabling the appearance of the microbial antigen in the host cells that take up the plasmid. DNA vaccines are used in hospitals & specialty clinics for managing HIV, Edwardsiella tarda, tuberculosis, cancer, anthrax, influenza, malaria, typhoid, dengue, and other diseases.
On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centres segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as DNA vaccines are a valuable form of antigen-specific immunotherapy, as they are safe, stable, and can be simply produced. Additionally, cancer-specific antigens are expressed for a longer period as compared to RNA or protein-based vaccines in the ambulatory surgical centres.
Which Region Dominated the Human DNA Vaccines Market in 2024?
North America dominated the human DNA vaccines market in 2024 due to strong healthcare research and development, driving ground-breaking advancements in the life science sectors. Increasing access to research institutions, modern technologies, and a culture that embraces innovation creates an environment where entrepreneurs convert their ideas into disruptive services and products. Growing government funds that supported academic research, boosted private healthcare development, and fuelled discoveries in vaccines, including human DNA vaccines.
⬧︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Scancell Holdings plc announced a partnership with the NHS Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad (CVLP) to fast-track access for NHS patients into the fourth cohort of the Company's Phase 2 clinical SCOPE study. This cohort will evaluate intradermal administration of Scancell's iSCIB1+, a potent, targeted "off-the-shelf" Immunobody second-generation DNA cancer vaccine, in patients with advanced unresectable melanoma receiving standard of care immunotherapy treatments.
U.S. Human DNA Vaccines Market Trends:
The United States leads technological advancements in different bioscience fields, including human DNA vaccination, which drives the growth of the market. An advanced regulatory framework for vaccine production, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is responsible for governing vaccine use in the United States, helps accelerate approvals for DNA vaccines during pandemics. For instance, for the 2024-2025 flu season, vaccine manufacturers estimate supplying the U.S. with 148 million doses, which supports the growth of the market.
Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Human DNA Vaccine Market?
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as increasing government support and funding from NIH, BARDA, and DOD for vaccine production in this region. It helps improve the vaccine manufacturing and delivery in the entire Asia–Pacific region. The biotech and healthcare region in Asia-Pacific has arisen as a hotspot for investors favouring high-growth openings to grow seamlessly, which contributes to the growth of the market.
Human DNA vaccines market Companies:
• Pfizer
• Sanofi
• Merck
• GSK
• Biontech
• Moderna
What is Going Around the Globe?
⬧︎ In June 2025, IMUNON, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapies and evaluating an adaptation of the platform’s potential as a next-generation vaccine, announced that an abstract highlighting Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial results of IMNN-101, an investigational DNA plasmid vaccine based on the Company’s proprietary PlaCCine technology platform.
⬧︎ In March 2025, Scientists in The Wistar Institute lab of David B. Weiner, Ph.D., in collaboration with scientists in the laboratory of Norbert Pardi, Ph.D., at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and the Pennsylvania-headquartered biotechnology company INOVIO, described a next-generation vaccination technology that combines plasmid DNA with a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Human DNA vaccines market.
By Type
• Recombinant protein vaccine
• Gene-based vaccine
By Application
• HIV
• Human Papillomavirus
• Influenza
• Others
By End User
• Hospital & Specialty Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Regional
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
