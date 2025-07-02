U.S. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 62.42 Billion by 2034

The U.S. medical device contract manufacturing market size is expected to be worth around USD 62.42 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 19.51 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 13.79% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. medical device contract manufacturing market is expanding rapidly due to it has a broad range of applications, from easy disposables to multifaceted electromechanical systems. It is a process where a major MedTech company that owns the idea outsources industrial manufacturing to another medical device manufacturing firm. Contract manufacturing has presently emerged as a strategic solution for companies looking to modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and bring advanced-quality medical devices.

U.S. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Highlights:

⬥︎ By product, the class II segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

⬥︎ By product, the class I segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

⬥︎ By services, the accessory manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎ By services, the device manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

⬥︎ By therapeutic area, the cardiovascular devices segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎ By therapeutic area, the surgical instrument segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

⬥︎ By end use, the original equipment manufacturers segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.

⬥︎ By end use, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies’ segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. medical device contract manufacturing market is growing due to the contract manufacturing provides many benefits to healthcare device companies, including affordability, scalability, access to technology and expertise, improved quality assurance, and increased ability to focus on essential competencies. It scales up production up or down based on demand, allowing medical device companies to respond rapidly to market fluctuations.

A medical device contract manufacturer provides a broad range of solutions that include the whole production process. They are investing in novel technologies and equipment to remain competitive in the healthcare sector. Through increasing partnership with these manufacturers, major companies have an opportunity to use modern technologies, lacking much investment in their facilities. Such availability of modern technologies enables the production of innovative, high-quality medical devices that comply with stringent regulatory standards.

⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2025, Novartis announced the expansion of its manufacturing and R&D presence in the United States with the investment of $23 billion during the next five years. The company will build seven new facilities, bringing production of 100% of its key products to the US.

