U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Growth Report 2034

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around 970.95 million by 2034, increasing from USD 524.15 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is growing due to several factors such as increasing awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and a rise in risk factors. Increasing cases of gastric cancer due to the huge adoption of a westernized lifestyle, which includes the ingestion of processed food, fatty meals, huge sugar, and red meat. U.S. increase in metabolic challenging factors, like high body mass index (BMI) or growing bone mineral density, and rate of consumption of alcohol, which lead to gastric dysfunction in the U.S. Gastric cancer is diagnosed through various methods such as upper endoscopy, biopsy, imaging tests, blood tests, and tumour markers.

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Highlights:

⬥︎By product, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

⬥︎By product, the instruments segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

⬥︎By disease type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎By disease type, the gastric lymphoma segment is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

⬥︎By end-use, the hospitals segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.

⬥︎By end-use, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is expanding rapidly due to a growing in GC rates in young adults in the U.S., predominantly due to a rise in the rate of NCGC, and the growth of the older population ages 65 and older. The American Cancer Society's estimates for gastric cancer in the United States for 2025 are about 30,300 recent cases of this cancer (17,720 in men and 12,580 in women). About 10,780 deaths from this type of cancer (6,400 men and 4,380 women), which drives the market growth.

Recent advancements in diagnostics technologies like endoscopic ultrasound with fine-needle biopsy, narrow-band imaging, magnification endoscopy, and artificial intelligence-enhanced methods are renovating gastric cancer detection, staging, and treatment. Endoscopic methods such as submucosal dissection and mucosal resection are enhancing results for premalignant and malignant lesions. These development plays a significant role in endoscopy in lowering morbidity, mortality, and healthcare expenses related to GI cancers.

⬥︎For Instance, In March 2025, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the expansion of its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex) and a novel release of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) to further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology to address the pressure pathologists face because of the global shortage of pathologists and the growing number of cancer patients.

Types of biomarkers for gastrointestinal cancer

Type of Biomarker Example Gastrointestinal Tumour Type Histologic Staging Dysplasia and cancer staging All gastrointestinal cancers Genetic and Family Risk FAP testing Colorectal cancer Susceptibility Multi cytokine Polymorphism Gastric Diagnostic Carino-embryonic antigen Colorectal cancer CRC Prognostic P53, p16, beta-catenin Oesophageal adenocarcinoma Predictive Erb32 for trastuzumab therapy, EGFR for gefitinib therapy Gastric Exposure Nitrites/DNA adducts Oesophageal adenocarcinoma