U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Growth Report 2034

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around 970.95 million by 2034, increasing from USD 524.15 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2034.
The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is growing due to several factors such as increasing awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and a rise in risk factors. Increasing cases of gastric cancer due to the huge adoption of a westernized lifestyle, which includes the ingestion of processed food, fatty meals, huge sugar, and red meat. U.S. increase in metabolic challenging factors, like high body mass index (BMI) or growing bone mineral density, and rate of consumption of alcohol, which lead to gastric dysfunction in the U.S. Gastric cancer is diagnosed through various methods such as upper endoscopy, biopsy, imaging tests, blood tests, and tumour markers.
U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Highlights:
⬥︎By product, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.
⬥︎By product, the instruments segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.
⬥︎By disease type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the largest market share in 2024.
⬥︎By disease type, the gastric lymphoma segment is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
⬥︎By end-use, the hospitals segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.
⬥︎By end-use, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is expanding rapidly due to a growing in GC rates in young adults in the U.S., predominantly due to a rise in the rate of NCGC, and the growth of the older population ages 65 and older. The American Cancer Society's estimates for gastric cancer in the United States for 2025 are about 30,300 recent cases of this cancer (17,720 in men and 12,580 in women). About 10,780 deaths from this type of cancer (6,400 men and 4,380 women), which drives the market growth.
Recent advancements in diagnostics technologies like endoscopic ultrasound with fine-needle biopsy, narrow-band imaging, magnification endoscopy, and artificial intelligence-enhanced methods are renovating gastric cancer detection, staging, and treatment. Endoscopic methods such as submucosal dissection and mucosal resection are enhancing results for premalignant and malignant lesions. These development plays a significant role in endoscopy in lowering morbidity, mortality, and healthcare expenses related to GI cancers.
⬥︎For Instance, In March 2025, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the expansion of its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex) and a novel release of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) to further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology to address the pressure pathologists face because of the global shortage of pathologists and the growing number of cancer patients.
Types of biomarkers for gastrointestinal cancer
|
Type of Biomarker
|
Example
|
Gastrointestinal Tumour Type
|
Histologic Staging
|
Dysplasia and cancer staging
|
All gastrointestinal cancers
|
Genetic and Family Risk
|
FAP testing
|
Colorectal cancer
|
Susceptibility
|
Multi cytokine Polymorphism
|
Gastric
|
Diagnostic
|
Carino-embryonic antigen
|
Colorectal cancer CRC
|
Prognostic
|
P53, p16, beta-catenin
|
Oesophageal adenocarcinoma
|
Predictive
|
Erb32 for trastuzumab therapy, EGFR for gefitinib therapy
|
Gastric
|
Exposure
|
Nitrites/DNA adducts
|
Oesophageal adenocarcinoma
What are Latest Trends in U.S. Gastric
Cancer Diagnostics Market? ⬥︎In January 2025, Eisai
and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA announced results from the
Phase 3 LEAP-015 trial evaluating LENVIMA (lenvatinib), the orally available
multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, plus
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc.,
Rahway, NJ, USA, in combination with chemotherapy (LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA-based
regimen), for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced
unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2
(HER2)-negative gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. ⬥︎In March 2025, the Gastric
Cancer Foundation (GCF) announced the opportunity for its 2025 grant
program. The foundation will award $200,000 in seed funding to U.S.-based
researchers focused on discovering early detection diagnostics and developing
innovative therapies for the treatment of gastric cancer. GCF is presently
accepting letters of intent from interested researchers. ⬥︎In January 2025, Amgen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had approved LUMAKRAS in combination with Vectibix for the
treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer
(mCRC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received prior
fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. Increasing Adoption of Automation in DNA
Manufacturing: Market’s Largest Potential Increasing research and development of
novel biomarkers
of gastric cancer, molecular biomarkers with predictive and prognostic
implications, to improve understanding of the wide heterogeneity of gastric
cancer and progress effective targeted therapies to treat this cancer. There
are some predictive biomarkers like HER2 overexpression, HER2/neu
amplification, MSI-H, and PD-L1+ advantageous in gastric cancer, and an
increasing number of clinical trials based on these biomarkers have
demonstrated the effectiveness of targeted therapies alone or in combination
with conventional chemotherapy. These biomarkers for GC are a hopeful area of
research that potentially enhances diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market
Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 524.15 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 970.95 Million Growth rate CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR
from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking,
competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Disease Type, End-use Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled Illumina, Inc.; Guardant Health, Natera,
Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Freenome Holdings Inc; Exact Sciences
Corporation; PathAI, Inc; GE Healthcare Customization scope Exact Sciences Corporation, Freenome
Holdings Inc., GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc, Natera,
Inc,PathAI, Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market
Segmentation Analysis: By Product Analysis: The reagents and consumables segment
dominates in the U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market, as a broad type of
reagents and consumables available, they are reliable, affordable solutions
delivered with exceptional service and integrity. Diagnostic reagents and
consumables for gastric cancer are significant in detecting the presence of
cancer cells and identifying the stage and location of the disease. Common
diagnostic consumables are Imaging Tests, X-rays, Computed
Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic
Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound, which are used in GC
diagnostic. On the other hand, the instruments segment
is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as Instruments
used in cancer diagnostics provide many advantages, such as earlier and more
precise detection, enhanced treatment planning, and advanced patient results.
General instruments include chemotherapy chairs, chemotherapy infusion pumps,
chemotherapy syringe pumps, chemotherapy infusion sets, implantable ports, and
vial adapters. By Disease Analysis: The adenocarcinoma segment dominates the
U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market, as it is the most common form of
gastric cancer. It causes digestive issues and abdominal pain and stems from
genetic, lifestyle, and dietary factors, while its treatment ranges from
surgery to immunotherapy. Adenocarcinomas account for 90% to 95% trusted Source
of gastric cancers. These stomach cancers grow in some mutated gland cells that
are present in the mucosa, or the innermost lining of the stomach. The gastric lymphoma segment is expected to
grow significantly during the forecast period, as gastric lymphoma is caused by
the formation of abnormal lymphoid tissue in the stomach. In many cases, it
forms due to an antigen stimulus by H pylori infection recruits B- and T cells
to the gastric mucosa, leading to chronic inflammation. Gastric lymphomas are
classified histologically as marginal zone B-cell lymphomas of MALT-type,
DLBCLs, follicular lymphomas, mantle cell lymphomas, Burkitt lymphomas, T-cell
lymphomas, and plasmacytomas. By End-use Analysis: The hospitals
segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as hospital
tests and procedures are applied to detect and diagnose gastric cancer. A
health professional uses a minute camera to see inside the stomach. This
technique is known as upper endoscopy. The health care team uses the cancer's
stage to understand the prognosis. For gastric cancer, the prognosis for
early-stage cancer is curative. As the stage increases, the chances of a cure
decrease. On the other hand, the diagnostic
laboratories segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast
period as diagnostic laboratories use X-rays to identify gastric cancer.
Screening of the cancer I lab is an active area of cancer research. Researchers
are studying blood tests and different ways to identify stomach cancer before
it causes symptoms. In lab imaging tests applied in diagnosing GC include a
computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI), bone scan, positron emission tomography (PET)
scan, and ultrasound. U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market
Key Regional Analysis: In the United States, the increasing
prevalence of digestive system-related cancer and the increasing number of new
cases of gastric cancer have been dropping by about 1.5% every year. Due to the
increasing death rate associated with gastric cancer, a prodigious amount of
research has been conducted on this disease, which increases the market growth.
An enhanced validation and assessment of the novel discovered markers, either
by their inclusion in a diagnostic score using digital technology or in
combination with classic diagnostic techniques. In 2024, 2,001,140 novel cancer
cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. ⬥︎For Instance, In March 2025, NeoGenomics,
Inc., a leading provider of oncology testing services, announced the
acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New
Jersey. The acquisition strengthens NeoGenomics’ commercial presence in the
Northeast U.S., expanding its service capabilities and accelerating growth in
molecular and hematology-oncology testing by establishing a local presence for
the company in a historically underpenetrated but rapidly growing geographical
region of the country. Some of The Prominent Players in The
U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Include: • Freenome Holdings Inc. • Guardant Health • PathAI, Inc • QIAGEN What is Going Around the Globe? ⬥︎In June 2025, Amgen announced that the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101
clinical trial evaluating first-line bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6)
met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at a pre-specified interim
analysis. ⬥︎In May 2025, Hepion
Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that
had been developing a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis,
hepatocellular carcinoma, and other chronic liver diseases, announced that it
has entered into a binding letter of intent with New Day Diagnostics LLC to
in-license diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex
(Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and
hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). You can place an order or ask any
Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market. By Product • Reagents & Consumables • Instruments By Disease Type • Adenocarcinoma • Gastric lymphoma • Others By End-use • Diagnostic Imaging • Diagnostic Laboratories • Hospitals Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344
