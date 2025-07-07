SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Growth Report 2034

July 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market size is expected to be worth around 970.95 million by 2034, increasing from USD 524.15 million in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is growing due to several factors such as increasing awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and a rise in risk factors. Increasing cases of gastric cancer due to the huge adoption of a westernized lifestyle, which includes the ingestion of processed food, fatty meals, huge sugar, and red meat. U.S. increase in metabolic challenging factors, like high body mass index (BMI) or growing bone mineral density, and rate of consumption of alcohol, which lead to gastric dysfunction in the U.S. Gastric cancer is diagnosed through various methods such as upper endoscopy, biopsy, imaging tests, blood tests, and tumour markers.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9170

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Highlights:

︎By product, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

︎By product, the instruments segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

︎By disease type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the largest market share in 2024.

︎By disease type, the gastric lymphoma segment is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

︎By end-use, the hospitals segment generated the highest market revenue in 2024.

︎By end-use, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market is expanding rapidly due to a growing in GC rates in young adults in the U.S., predominantly due to a rise in the rate of NCGC, and the growth of the older population ages 65 and older. The American Cancer Society's estimates for gastric cancer in the United States for 2025 are about 30,300 recent cases of this cancer (17,720 in men and 12,580 in women). About 10,780 deaths from this type of cancer (6,400 men and 4,380 women), which drives the market growth.

Recent advancements in diagnostics technologies like endoscopic ultrasound with fine-needle biopsy, narrow-band imaging, magnification endoscopy, and artificial intelligence-enhanced methods are renovating gastric cancer detection, staging, and treatment. Endoscopic methods such as submucosal dissection and mucosal resection are enhancing results for premalignant and malignant lesions. These development plays a significant role in endoscopy in lowering morbidity, mortality, and healthcare expenses related to GI cancers.

︎For Instance, In March 2025, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the expansion of its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex) and a novel release of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) to further accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology to address the pressure pathologists face because of the global shortage of pathologists and the growing number of cancer patients.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9170

Types of biomarkers for gastrointestinal cancer

Type of Biomarker

Example

Gastrointestinal Tumour Type

Histologic Staging

Dysplasia and cancer staging

All gastrointestinal cancers

Genetic and Family Risk

FAP testing

Colorectal cancer

Susceptibility

 Multi cytokine Polymorphism

Gastric

Diagnostic

Carino-embryonic antigen

Colorectal cancer CRC

Prognostic

P53, p16, beta-catenin

Oesophageal adenocarcinoma

Predictive

Erb32 for trastuzumab therapy, EGFR for gefitinib therapy

Gastric

Exposure

Nitrites/DNA adducts

Oesophageal adenocarcinoma

What are Latest Trends in U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market?

︎In January 2025, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA announced results from the Phase 3 LEAP-015 trial evaluating LENVIMA (lenvatinib), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, in combination with chemotherapy (LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA-based regimen), for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

︎In March 2025, the Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) announced the opportunity for its 2025 grant program. The foundation will award $200,000 in seed funding to U.S.-based researchers focused on discovering early detection diagnostics and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of gastric cancer. GCF is presently accepting letters of intent from interested researchers.

︎In January 2025, Amgen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved LUMAKRAS in combination with Vectibix for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received prior fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

Increasing Adoption of Automation in DNA Manufacturing: Market’s Largest Potential

Increasing research and development of novel biomarkers of gastric cancer, molecular biomarkers with predictive and prognostic implications, to improve understanding of the wide heterogeneity of gastric cancer and progress effective targeted therapies to treat this cancer. There are some predictive biomarkers like HER2 overexpression, HER2/neu amplification, MSI-H, and PD-L1+ advantageous in gastric cancer, and an increasing number of clinical trials based on these biomarkers have demonstrated the effectiveness of targeted therapies alone or in combination with conventional chemotherapy. These biomarkers for GC are a hopeful area of research that potentially enhances diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2025

USD 524.15 Million

Revenue forecast in 2034

USD 970.95 Million

Growth rate

CAGR of 7.09% from 2025 to 2034

Actual data

2021 - 2024

Forecast period

2025 - 2034

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, Disease Type, End-use

Country scope

U.S.

Key companies profiled

Illumina, Inc.; Guardant Health, Natera, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific; QIAGEN; Freenome Holdings Inc; Exact Sciences Corporation; PathAI, Inc; GE Healthcare

Customization scope

Exact Sciences Corporation, Freenome Holdings Inc., GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc, Natera, Inc,PathAI, Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis:

The reagents and consumables segment dominates in the U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market, as a broad type of reagents and consumables available, they are reliable, affordable solutions delivered with exceptional service and integrity. Diagnostic reagents and consumables for gastric cancer are significant in detecting the presence of cancer cells and identifying the stage and location of the disease. Common diagnostic consumables are Imaging Tests, X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound, which are used in GC diagnostic.

On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as Instruments used in cancer diagnostics provide many advantages, such as earlier and more precise detection, enhanced treatment planning, and advanced patient results. General instruments include chemotherapy chairs, chemotherapy infusion pumps, chemotherapy syringe pumps, chemotherapy infusion sets, implantable ports, and vial adapters.

By Disease Analysis:

The adenocarcinoma segment dominates the U.S. gastric cancer diagnostics market, as it is the most common form of gastric cancer. It causes digestive issues and abdominal pain and stems from genetic, lifestyle, and dietary factors, while its treatment ranges from surgery to immunotherapy. Adenocarcinomas account for 90% to 95% trusted Source of gastric cancers. These stomach cancers grow in some mutated gland cells that are present in the mucosa, or the innermost lining of the stomach.

The gastric lymphoma segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as gastric lymphoma is caused by the formation of abnormal lymphoid tissue in the stomach. In many cases, it forms due to an antigen stimulus by H pylori infection recruits B- and T cells to the gastric mucosa, leading to chronic inflammation. Gastric lymphomas are classified histologically as marginal zone B-cell lymphomas of MALT-type, DLBCLs, follicular lymphomas, mantle cell lymphomas, Burkitt lymphomas, T-cell lymphomas, and plasmacytomas.

By End-use Analysis:

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, as hospital tests and procedures are applied to detect and diagnose gastric cancer. A health professional uses a minute camera to see inside the stomach. This technique is known as upper endoscopy.  The health care team uses the cancer's stage to understand the prognosis. For gastric cancer, the prognosis for early-stage cancer is curative. As the stage increases, the chances of a cure decrease.

A blue pie chart with text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

On the other hand, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as diagnostic laboratories use X-rays to identify gastric cancer. Screening of the cancer I lab is an active area of cancer research. Researchers are studying blood tests and different ways to identify stomach cancer before it causes symptoms. In lab imaging tests applied in diagnosing GC include a computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), bone scan, positron emission tomography (PET) scan, and ultrasound.

U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Regional Analysis:

In the United States, the increasing prevalence of digestive system-related cancer and the increasing number of new cases of gastric cancer have been dropping by about 1.5% every year. Due to the increasing death rate associated with gastric cancer, a prodigious amount of research has been conducted on this disease, which increases the market growth. An enhanced validation and assessment of the novel discovered markers, either by their inclusion in a diagnostic score using digital technology or in combination with classic diagnostic techniques. In 2024, 2,001,140 novel cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States.

︎For Instance, In March 2025, NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading provider of oncology testing services, announced the acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New Jersey. The acquisition strengthens NeoGenomics’ commercial presence in the Northeast U.S., expanding its service capabilities and accelerating growth in molecular and hematology-oncology testing by establishing a local presence for the company in a historically underpenetrated but rapidly growing geographical region of the country.

Some of The Prominent Players in The U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market Include:

Exact Sciences Corporation

• Freenome Holdings Inc.

GE Healthcare

• Guardant Health

Illumina, Inc

Natera, Inc

• PathAI, Inc

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

What is Going Around the Globe?

︎In June 2025, Amgen announced that the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 clinical trial evaluating first-line bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6) met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at a pre-specified interim analysis.

︎In May 2025, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that had been developing a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and other chronic liver diseases, announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with New Day Diagnostics LLC to in-license diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com  | +1 804 441 9344

Related Report –

Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-diagnostics-market

Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/non-invasive-cancer-diagnostics-market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/breast-cancer-diagnostics-market

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/next-generation-cancer-diagnostics-market

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/colorectal-cancer-diagnostics-market

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/blood-cancer-diagnostics-market

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/prostate-cancer-diagnostics-market

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market- https://www.precedenceresearch.com/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Gastric Cancer Diagnostics Market.

By Product

• Reagents & Consumables

• Instruments

By Disease Type

• Adenocarcinoma

• Gastric lymphoma

• Others

By End-use

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9170

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87934 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards HealthcareStatifacts

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn

Diagnostics
Precedence Research
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AI robot with cancer cells and virus. 3d illustration
Artificial intelligence
As AI Dawns in Precision Oncology, 2025 Expected To Be a ‘Turning Point’
June 16, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
puzzle brain vector ILLUSTRATION ICON
Alzheimer’s disease
FDA Clears First Alzheimer’s Blood Test, Lending ‘Momentum’ to Lilly’s Kisunla, Biogen’s Leqembi
May 19, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
Manufacturing
Roche Continues US Investments With $550M Diagnostics Push in Lilly’s Backyard
May 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Rack with tubes blood samples from patients for analysis in the hematology lab .
Opinion
Bringing Neurological Disease Into the Age of Precision Medicine
May 12, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
John McDonough