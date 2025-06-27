U.S. Clinical Trials Market Size to Surpass USD 75.39 Billion by 2034

The U.S. clinical trials market size is expected to be worth around USD 75.39 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 43.43 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 6.32% from 2025 to 2034.

Clinical trials offer hope for major patients while giving scientists an opportunity to find appropriate treatments that could benefit patients in the future. Well-performed and well-designed clinical trials offer benefits to patients while allowing them to help others by contributing to information related to novel procedures or treatments. It receives regular and careful healthcare attention from a research team that involves doctors and other healthcare professionals and gains access to novel research treatments earlier they are more widely available.

U.S. Clinical Trials Market Highlights:

• The phase III segment held the lion’s share of 55% in 2024.

• Phase I studies are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 7.2% during the forecast period.

• The interventional study design segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.9% in 2024. The segment is also anticipated to register the second-fastest growth during the forecast period.

• The expanded access trials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasted period in the U.S. clinical trials market.

• The oncology segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 27% in 2024 & is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

• The autoimmune segment of the U.S. clinical trials market is expected to be the second most lucrative segment with a CAGR of 5.6%

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The U.S. clinical trials market is expanding rapidly due to in clinical trials, which compare a novel product or treatment with another that is already present, investigators try to determine whether the novel one is at least as good as the present one. Clinical trials are an especially significant treatment alternative for patients who have severe cancers or advanced cancers that haven't responded to current therapies and treatments. Patients involved in trials are generally followed more closely by their care providers than other patients.

• For instance, In March 2025, GSK plc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Blujepa for the treatment of female adults and paediatric patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Citrobacter freundii complex, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, and Enterococcus faecalis.

Growing regulatory modernization changes clinical trials that are frequent and essential, driven by development in science, ethical standards, and technology. Regulatory-driven clinical research continues to undergo momentous transformation driven by major initiatives and updates from regulatory authorities like the FDA and the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH). It modernizes clinical trial practices, enhances safety of patient safety, and ensures that studies are efficient, inclusive, and associated with the recent scientific and technological advancements.

CDER’s Novel Drugs Approvals for 2024.

Drug Name Active Ingredient FDA-approved Used Alhemo concizumab-mtci For routine prophylaxis to prevent bleeding episodes in hemophilia A and B ALYFTREK vanzacaftor/tezacaftor/deutivacaftor For the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients 6 years of age and older Alyftrek vanzacaftor, tezacaftor, and deutivacaftor To treat cystic fibrosis Bizengri zenocutuzumab-zbco To treat non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic adenocarcinoma Duvyzat givinostat To treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy in individuals aged 6 years and older Hympavzi marstacimab-hncq To prevent or reduce bleeding episodes related to hemophilia A or B Itovebi inavolisib To treat locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer