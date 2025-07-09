Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 40.11 Billion By 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global leukemia therapeutics market size is calculated at USD 18.75 billion in 2024, grow to USD 20.23 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 40.11 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2034. The leukemia therapeutics market is expanding as many people are being exposed to potential leukemogenic causes at a younger age, including therapeutic and diagnostic radiation and environmental toxins.

Increasing incidence rates of leukemia for both forms of acute leukemia in adults and children. Also, continuous advancement in technology and the increasing capacity of identification for leukaemia so leukaemia cases are being diagnosed and recorded. Leukemia therapeutics include a broad range of strategies, including radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and stem cell transplantation.

Drugs Approved for Leukemia in 2025

Type of Leukemia Drug Approval Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Arranon (Nelarabine)

Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemi

Asparaginase Erwinia Chrysanthemi (Recombinant)-rywn

Asparlas (Calaspargase Pegol-mknl)

Aucatzyl (Obecabtagene Autoleucel) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Hyper-CVAD Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Arsenic Trioxide

Azacitidine

Cyclophosphamide

Cytarabine

Daunorubicin Hydrochloride Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) Elzonris (Tagraxofusp-erzs)

Tagraxofusp-erzs Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Acalabrutinib Maleate Monohydrate

Alemtuzumab

Arzerra (Ofatumumab)

Bendamustine Hydrochloride

Bendeka (Bendamustine Hydrochloride)

Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Highlights:

♦ North America dominated the leukemia therapeutics market revenue shares in 2024.

♦ Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

♦ By type, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment dominated the market with a revenue share.

♦ By type, the acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

♦ By drug class, the targeted & immunotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024, and the segment is expected to sustain the position during the forecast period.

♦ By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2024.

♦ By distribution channel, the online providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The leukemia therapeutics market is expanding due to the aim of leukemia treatment is to put the disease in remission and eventually cure the patient. The primary treatment for leukemia, chemotherapy, includes the use of powerful drugs to target and destroy rapidly dividing cells, including cancer cells. Based on the stage and type of leukemia, the chemotherapy is administered orally, directly, or intravenously in the cerebrospinal fluid. Chemotherapy for leukaemia is characteristically given in cycles, with the advancement of treatment allowing the body time to recover.

♦ For Instance, In November 2024, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will present new data from its Beat AML Master Clinical Trial and Pediatric Acute Leukemia (PedAL) Master Clinical Trial at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The findings from LLS's convened master clinical trials show great progress and are helping shape the treatment landscape for acute leukemias. LLS will also support its more than 150 funded researchers, as well as more than a dozen current and former LLS Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP) biotech company partners

Advancement in Targeted Therapy: Market’s Largest Potential

Increasing advancements in targeted therapies to treat leukaemia, along with progress in immunotherapies, leukemia treatment has huge potential to become more efficient and less toxic. Targeted therapies focused on precise genetic lesions in leukemic cells have further progressive cure rates while concurrently reducing therapy-associated toxicities. Targeted therapies recently approved to treat AML with some gene changes include Olutasidenib (Rezlidhia), Enasidenib (Idhifa), Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg), Venetoclax (Venclexta ), and Ivosidenib (Tibsovo)

What are Latest Trends in Leukemia Therapeutics Market in 2025?

♦ In February 2025, the Meds platform launched, giving children with cancer a fighting chance. A new UN-partnered project to distribute vital childhood cancer medicines has begun in Uzbekistan and Mongolia, the first rollout for a project due to be piloted in six countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The initiative draws on the experience of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Pan American Health Organization Strategic Fund, which procure and distribute the medicines.

♦ In November 2024, Kura Oncology, Inc. and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. announced they have entered into a global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize ziftomenib, Kura’s selective oral menin inhibitor, being investigated for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic malignancies. Under the terms of the agreement, Kura will receive an upfront payment of $330 million and expects to receive up to $420 million in near-term milestone payments

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Market to Boom Rapidly

Recent advancements in leukemia biomarker research are focused on enhancing diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis strategies. The advancement of novel biomarkers, specifically those related to less residual disease, has created the opportunity for personalized therapeutic strategies and allows the measurable assessment of patient responses to treatment regimens.

Novel targeted and diagnostic drug delivery supports the better management of leukemia. Genetic markers offer valuable prognostic data, helping to predict patient outcomes and tailor-designed treatment plans. Biomarkers, such as circulatory biomarkers, leukemic stem cell biomarkers, measurable residual disease biomarkers, and molecular biomarkers, are applied for diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted killing to selectively remove AML cells.

Report Scope of Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.23 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 40.11 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.9% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Type, By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc.

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type Analysis:

The chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment dominates in the leukemia therapeutics market, as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of cancer of the bone marrow and blood, the spongy tissue in the bones where blood cells are made. Its treatment includes observation, steroids, radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. A BTK inhibitor like ibrutinib (Imbruvica), zanubrutinib (Brukinsa), or acalabrutinib (Calquence), either alone or with an anti-CD20 immunotherapy such as rituximab or obinutuzumab (Gazyva).

♦ For patients whose CLL cells do not have a deletion in chromosome 17 or a TP53 gene mutation, an additional option might be chemoimmunotherapy, like cyclophosphamide, Fludarabine, and rituximab (FCR)

On the other hand, the acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow, specifically the bone marrow's capability to produce lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Its treatments include medications and bone marrow transplant; in adults is characteristically long-term chemotherapy. The treatment is based on some markers found on the cancer cells. Adults and kids get different types of care and medicine.

By Drug Class Analysis:

The targeted & immunotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024, and the segment is expected to sustain the position during the forecast period, as targeted & immunotherapy strategies goal to constrain molecular pathways that are crucial to tumor growth and maintenance, whereas immunotherapy endeavours to stimulate a host response that affects long-lived tumor destruction.

Cytotoxic agents and targeted therapies also modulate immune responses, which increases the possibility that these treatment approaches strength be efficiently combined with immunotherapy to enhance clinical results.

By Distribution Channel Analysis:

The hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2024, as the primary goal of hospital pharmacy is to manage the application of medications in hospitals and various medical centers. Its aims include the prescription, selection, delivery, procurement, administration, and novel medications to optimize patient results.

On the other hand, the online providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as online providers of therapeutics provide numerous advantages, including enlarged flexibility, accessibility, and affordability compared to traditional in-person therapy. They offer privacy, convenience, and the ability to choose from a broader range of therapists.

How Did North America Dominated in Leukemia Therapeutics Market in 2024?

North America dominated the leukemia therapeutics market in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of leukemia in North America. For instance, every 3 minutes, one person in the US is diagnosed with leukemia, myeloma, or lymphoma. A projected combined total of 187,740 people in the US are predicted to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2024.

Also, estimated new cases in 2025 are 66,890, and deaths are 23,540, which drives the demand for leukemia therapeutics. The presence of advanced infrastructure, such as modern hospitals, specialized oncology centers, and bone marrow transplant services, improves patient access to advanced treatment.

♦ For Instance, In January 2025, Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Handa Therapeutics, LLC, had acquired PHYRAGO tablets, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved chronic myeloid leukemia treatment that was developed by Nanocopoeia, LLC. PHYRAGO is the first and only dasatinib product that co-administered with gastric acid-reducing agents.

In the U.S. increasing healthcare spending it is increased by 7.5% in 2023 to $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita. This growth is significantly higher than the 4.6% increase in 2022 and also growing government and private investor funds for leukemia drug development, which drives the growth of the market. The presence of major pharmaceutical players such as Novartis, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb drives the growth of the market.

Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Leukemia Therapeutics Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as the Asia-Pacific Leukemia Consortium (APLC) goal to address the growing challenges of leukemia by a collaborative approach to advance disease prevention, clinical trials, research, and education, which drives the growth of the market. The increasing burden of leukemia and related diseases is quickly growing in the Asia Pacific. For instance, each year in Australia, more than 3,700 people are diagnosed with a form of leukaemia, which is the most common type of cancer diagnosed in young adults, increasing the demand for leukemia therapeutics.

Some of The Prominent Players in The Leukemia Therapeutics Market Include:

• Novartis AG

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AbbVie Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pfizer Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

♦ In May 2025, Autolus Therapeutics plc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, announces that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended European Commission (EC) approval ofobecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel) for the treatment of adult patients, 26+, with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL).

♦ In March 2025, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company and world leader in developing N-myristoyltransferase inhibitors (NMTis) for cancer. Oral zelenirstat is under clinical investigation as a first-in-class targeted therapy for the treatment of hematologic cancers.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Leukemia Therapeutics Market.

By Type

• Acute lymphocytic leukemia

• Acute myeloid leukemia

• Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

• Chronic myeloid leukemia

• Others

By Drug Class

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted therapy and immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Drug stores and retail pharmacies

• Online providers

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

