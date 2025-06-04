U.S. FDA Approves NUBEQA® (darolutamide) to Treat Patients with Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

NUBEQA ® is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) with or without chemotherapy.

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) NUBEQA® (darolutamide) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), which is also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The approval is based on positive results from the pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial, which demonstrated a significant reduction of 46% in the risk of radiographic progression or death (rPFS) for those treated with NUBEQA plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to placebo plus ADT (hazard ratio [HR] 0.54; 95% CI 0.41-0.71; p<0.0001).1

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III ARANOTE trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of NUBEQA plus ADT in patients with mCSPC.1 A total of 669 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either 600 mg of NUBEQA (N=446) or placebo (N=223) twice daily in addition to ADT.1

NUBEQA is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with mCSPC, both with and without docetaxel, and for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).2

“Clinical data from the ARANOTE trial supporting this new regimen showed that NUBEQA plus ADT demonstrated powerful efficacy in men with mCSPC,” said Fred Saad, M.D., Professor and Chairman of Surgery and Director of Genitourinary Oncology at the University of Montreal Hospital Center (CHUM) and principal investigator of the ARANOTE trial. “Today’s approval further expands physicians’ options for using NUBEQA with and without docetaxel in this setting, providing a potential new choice for patients.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the fifth most common cause of cancer death in men worldwide.3 In 2020, an estimated 1.4 million men worldwide were diagnosed with prostate cancer, including nearly 300,000 in the U.S., and about 375,000 men died from the disease worldwide.4,5 Prostate cancer diagnoses are projected to increase to 2.9 million worldwide by 2040.6

“This approval, which is supported by strong clinical data, reaffirms NUBEQA as an important therapy for men with prostate cancer and underscores our commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for patients and their families,” said Christine Roth, Executive Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Commercialization and Member of the Pharmaceuticals Leadership Team at Bayer. “We thank the scientists, doctors, patients and their families who made it possible to provide this new treatment option for metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.”

Results from the Phase III ARANOTE trial, presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress and published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology.1 Results of the radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) analysis were consistent across prespecified subgroups, including a 40% risk reduction (HR 0.60, 95% CI: 0.44-0.80) with NUBEQA plus ADT in patients with high-volume mCSPC and a 70% risk reduction (HR 0.30, 95% CI: 0.15-0.60) in patients with low-volume disease.1

The results were consistent with the established safety profile of NUBEQA. Rates of serious adverse events were similar between the treatment arms (24% for NUBEQA plus ADT compared to 24% for placebo plus ADT).1,2 Discontinuation due to treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was 6% for patients treated with NUBEQA plus ADT compared to 9% in patients receiving placebo plus ADT.1,2

About the ARANOTE Trial7

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III ARANOTE trial study assessed the efficacy and safety of NUBEQA plus ADT in patients with mCSPC. A total of 669 patients were randomized to receive 600 mg of NUBEQA twice daily or matching placebo in addition to ADT.

The primary endpoint was rPFS, measured as time from randomization to date of first documented radiographic progressive disease or death due to any cause, whichever occurs first.

About NUBEQA® (darolutamide)2

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription.

NUBEQA was developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.

NUBEQA is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease – Ischemic heart disease, including fatal cases, occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 2.2% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 0.4% receiving placebo.

In ARASENS, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure – Seizure occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, Grade 1-3 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Seizure occurred from 261 to 665 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.8% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including two Grade 3 events. Seizure occurred from 38 to 1754 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

It is unknown whether anti-epileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity – The safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA and in 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions that occurred in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common (>2% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reactions, including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST (23%), decreased neutrophil count (20%), fatigue (16%), increased bilirubin (16%), pain in extremity (6%), and rash (4%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in 2% or more of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease (4%) and heart failure (2.1%).

In ARANOTE, serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included pneumonia (2%), urinary tract infection (1.8%), musculoskeletal pain (1.6%), hemorrhage (1.6%), arrhythmias (1.3%), and spinal cord compression (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.7% of patients receiving NUBEQA and those that occurred in ≥2 patients included sepsis (1.1%), craniocerebral injury (0.4%), and myocardial infarction (0.4%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reaction is urinary tract infection (12%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥15% with a ≥5% increase over placebo) are increased AST (32%), increased ALT (28%), increased bilirubin (17%), and decreased neutrophil count (16%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA included arrhythmia (8.8%), pneumonia (3.6%), and myocardial infarction (0.7%).

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), neutrophil count decreased (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%) and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) adverse reactions are constipation (23%), rash (20%), decreased appetite (19%), hemorrhage (18%), increased weight (18%), and hypertension (14%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥30%) are anemia (72%), hyperglycemia (57%), decreased lymphocyte count (52%), decreased neutrophil count (49%), increased AST (40%), increased ALT (37%), and hypocalcemia (31%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures (8%), ischemic heart disease (3.2%), seizures (0.6%), and drug-induced liver injury (0.3%).

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA – Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducer decreases darolutamide exposure which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use of NUBEQA with combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases darolutamide exposure which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor patients more frequently for NUBEQA adverse reactions and modify NUBEQA dosage as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs – NUBEQA is an inhibitor of BCRP transporter. Concomitant use of NUBEQA increases the AUC and C max of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use with drugs that are BCRP substrates where possible. If used together, monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate drug.

NUBEQA is an inhibitor of OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use of NUBEQA may increase the plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions of these drugs and consider dose reduction while patients are taking NUBEQA.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information.

About Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

At the time of diagnosis, most men have localized prostate cancer, in which their cancer is confined to the prostate gland and can be treated with curative surgery or radiotherapy. Upon relapse when the disease will metastasize or spread, androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is the cornerstone of treatment for this castration-sensitive, or hormone-sensitive, disease. Approximately 10% of men will already present with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), when first diagnosed.8,9,10 Men with mCSPC will start their treatment with hormone therapy, such as ADT, an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) plus ADT, or a combination of the chemotherapy docetaxel and ADT. Despite this treatment, most men with mCSPC will eventually progress to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which is associated with limited survival.11,12

About Oncology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products and several other assets in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company’s approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

