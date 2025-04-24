U-Factor Announces “Excellence Award” for ALS Research by Partner Hitonowa Medical Clinic at the 24th Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine

A Major Breakthrough in Regenerative Medicine, Accelerating Global Expansion

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALS--U-Factor Co., Ltd. (“U-Factor”) is pleased to announce that partner Hitonowa Medical Clinic has received the “Excellence Award” at the 24th Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine for pioneering research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This milestone in regenerative medicine provides strong momentum for both organizations’ joint research and business development.

Research Overview

Background: A retrospective cohort study was conducted from January 2022 to November 2023, involving 24 ALS patients.

Treatment Method: Conditioned media derived from stem cells of human exfoliated deciduous teeth (SHED-CM) was administered to verify safety and effectiveness.

Key Findings: The ALS Functional Rating Scale–Revised (ALSFRS-R) decline was slower than anticipated. Some patients experienced symptom improvement, including restored leg movement (see reference video).

Safety: Only 3% of patients reported mild adverse events. No severe allergic reactions or clinically significant laboratory abnormalities were observed.

Conclusion: SHED-CM may be safe and promising for ALS, raising expectations for further clinical development.

These findings have also been published in Biomedicines (MDPI, 2023, 12(10), 2193), garnering attention in regenerative medicine.

Significance of the Award and Future Outlook

This award reflects U-Factor’s cutting-edge regenerative technologies and Hitonowa Medical Clinic’s clinical approach to intractable diseases. U-Factor will continue strengthening its collaboration with Hitonowa, accelerating global clinical trials and regulatory approvals. As of April 2025, they are jointly conducting a specified clinical study (jRCT031230731) for ALS.

https://u-factor.com/en/news/als

About U-Factor Co., Ltd.

Established in 2020, U-Factor is a regenerative medicine biotech company focused on SHED-CM research and development. Through partnerships with medical and academic institutions, it delivers safe, effective, and scalable regenerative solutions globally.

https://u-factor.com/en/

About Hitonowa Medical Clinic

Hitonowa Medical Clinic is founded on the principle of “regenerative medicine × intractable diseases,” providing patient-centered care by supporting patients and confronting conditions together. Since 2020, it has used stem cell culture supernatant to treat ALS—one of the most difficult-to-treat diseases—along with stroke and dementia. By harnessing regenerative technologies, Hitonowa unites patients, families, and healthcare providers to face these conditions.

https://hitonowa-medical.com

Contact for media inquiries:

Corporate Planning Division

U-Factor Co., Ltd.

TEL: +81-3-5357-1580

E-mail: info@u-factor.com