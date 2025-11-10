SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TwoStep Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 SITC Annual Meeting

November 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TwoStep Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative, first-in-class, multispecific targeted peptide conjugate therapies for solid tumors, will be presenting a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, being held November 7–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.



Poster Presentation:
Title: A multi-integrin targeting peptide-drug conjugate induces durable tumor regression with a strong preclinical safety profile
Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Abstract Number: 948
Authors: Yash Agarwal, Caleb Perez, Joy Geallis, Caitlyn Miller
Recognized among the Top 15% of accepted abstracts.

About TwoStep Therapeutics

TwoStep Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a pipeline built around a unique tumor-targeting polyspecific integrin-binding peptide (PIP) that can selectively bind several targets that are highly expressed on solid tumors. This multi-targeting feature enables the agent’s broad applicability to a wide range of tumor types and patient populations, overcoming the limitations of single-antigen targeting approaches. The company has leveraged this technology to create a pipeline of targeted cancer therapies for cytotoxic drug delivery and radioligand therapy.

More information: https://twosteptx.com/


Contacts

media@twosteptx.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie