TwoStep Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 SITC Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TwoStep Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative, first-in-class, multispecific targeted peptide conjugate therapies for solid tumors, will be presenting a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, being held November 7–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Poster Presentation:

Title: A multi-integrin targeting peptide-drug conjugate induces durable tumor regression with a strong preclinical safety profile

Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Abstract Number: 948

Authors: Yash Agarwal, Caleb Perez, Joy Geallis, Caitlyn Miller

Recognized among the Top 15% of accepted abstracts.

About TwoStep Therapeutics

TwoStep Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a pipeline built around a unique tumor-targeting polyspecific integrin-binding peptide (PIP) that can selectively bind several targets that are highly expressed on solid tumors. This multi-targeting feature enables the agent’s broad applicability to a wide range of tumor types and patient populations, overcoming the limitations of single-antigen targeting approaches. The company has leveraged this technology to create a pipeline of targeted cancer therapies for cytotoxic drug delivery and radioligand therapy.

More information: https://twosteptx.com/

