Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, and Adam Laponis, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4 in Boston, MA; fireside chat at 1:50 pm Eastern Time

Patrick Finn, Ph.D., president and COO, and Adam Laponis, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Biopharma Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11 in Miami, FL; fireside chat at 9:20 am Eastern Time

Patrick Finn, Ph.D., president and COO, and Adam Laponis, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Wednesday, March 12 in Miami, FL; fireside chat at 8:30 am Eastern Time

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company’s website here. A replay of the fireside chats will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

