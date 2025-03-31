Twist Bioscience and Curio Genomics Collaborate to Accelerate and Streamline NGS Adoption in Agrigenomics

Collaboration to enable cost-effective end-to-end genotyping across large animal and plant populations

Companies to present poster at AGBT-Ag

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, and Curio Genomics, a pioneer in genomics software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the adoption of NGS workflows in agricultural genomics (agrigenomics) by offering Twist’s FlexPrep™ Ultra-High Throughput (UHT) Library Preparation Kit with Curio’s bioinformatics software and data platform.





Despite the flexibility and depth of genomic data provided by NGS workflows compared to microarrays, adoption of NGS in agrigenomics has lagged due to the low cost and familiarity of microarray workflows. Pairing the Twist FlexPrep UHT Library Prep Kit and the CURIO™ platform creates a sequencer agnostic end-to-end solution from library prep through data analysis to provide agrigenomics customers with tools that overcome these challenges and simplify NGS adoption.

Specifically, the Twist FlexPrep UHT Library Prep Kit provides researchers with a tool to support a streamlined workflow with favorable economics, while scaling up assay throughput to thousands of samples with high flexibility. FlexPrep enables researchers to expand the depth and breadth of their data beyond just SNPs to generate high complexity libraries for low pass whole genome sequencing with high concordance to arrays. The CURIO bioinformatics software and data platform offers all-in-one genotyping, marker discovery and fine mapping in an intuitive interface. Rapidly delivering analysis results due to its uniquely scalable architecture, CURIO allows agrigenomics researchers to quickly interpret NGS data generated with Twist’s FlexPrep UHT Library Prep Kit alongside historical data from microarrays. This enables them to make decisions faster, while maintaining insights even after changing their workflows.

“Our FlexPrep UHT Library Prep Kit eliminates many of the traditional barriers that have slowed NGS adoption in agrigenomics – making high throughput genotyping faster, easier, and more accessible than ever,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By collaborating with Curio, we can now pair our FlexPrep UHT Kit with a robust easy-to-use, cost-effective software platform to conduct high-volume data analysis across array and NGS data from any animal or plant species. From library prep to data analytics, we believe this streamlined offering will facilitate a shift from microarray to next-generation sequencing.”

“With our CURIO platform, we can provide researchers with a scalable, approachable way to analyze their data across species type and depth of coverage, enabling them to transition quickly from data generation to actionable insights,” said Shawn Quinn, CTO & cofounder of Curio Genomics. “By offering our platform with Twist’s FlexPrep UHT Library Prep Kit technology, we are making it easier for researchers to bridge historical microarray and new NGS data, analyze diverse species, and accelerate breakthroughs in agricultural genomics.”

Presence at Advances in Genome Biology and Technology Agricultural Meeting (AGBT Ag)

Poster: Switching from Arrays to Sequence-Based-Genotyping in Cattle

Date: Monday, March 31, 6:15 – 9:00 PM

Location: Caribbean Ballroom IV – VII

Twist FlexPrep™ Ultra-High Throughput (UHT) Library Preparation Kit

The Twist Flex Prep™ UHT Kit workflow is purpose-built to streamline and massively scale up Twist’s established enzymatic fragmentation methods. The Normalization by Ligation™ (NBL) technology eliminates the need to measure the mass of each DNA sample and to perform labor-intensive concentration adjustment prior to library preparation, saving significant cost per sample. Following fragmentation and adapter ligation of each sample in a plate, up to 12 samples are pooled together in a single tube. This pooling strategy results in a meaningful reduction in both volumes and costs of reagents required for subsequent bead purification and amplification steps1. Libraries prepared from this kit can be leveraged to perform whole genome or targeted sequencing with the use of target enrichment panels. All plate and tube formats are optimized to ensure compatibility with key automation systems, a critical consideration for labs looking to streamline high throughput workflows and reduce hands-on time.

1As compared to Twist Library Preparation EF Kit 2.0.

About Curio Genomics

Curio Genomics is accelerating agriculture genomics research to deliver better products to the market. Curio Genomics’ proprietary parallelized bioinformatics software and data platform, CURIO™, enables unprecedented data processing speed of large and complex genomic data, delivering genomic data to breeders in minutes through intuitive and easy to use interfaces, and all without the need to engage scarce bioinformatics experts. For information about Curio Genomics, visit www.curiogenomics.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

