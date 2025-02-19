TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. Participates in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference

On-demand video webcast now available here

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) (“TuHURA”), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced it participated in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25" On-Demand Conference .

As part of the event, James Bianco, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA, presented the top five reasons of why he believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to the Company in 2025.

The on-demand video webcast is now accessible for viewing here and on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website ( tuhurabio.com ).

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA’s lead innate immune agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the TME to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are referred to as the safe harbor provisions. Statements included herein are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements about the beliefs and expectations of the management of each of TuHURA and Kineta. In some cases, you can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “plans,” “believe,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” or “intend,” including their opposites or similar phrases or expressions. TuHURA and Kineta caution investors that any forward-looking statements, including statements related to anticipated operating results, business strategies and outlook of TuHURA and Kineta, proposed financing for the Proposed Transaction, anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, the anticipated impact of the Proposed Transaction on TuHURA’s and Kineta’s business and future financial and operating results, the expected amount and timing of synergies from the Proposed Transaction, the anticipated closing date for the Proposed Transaction, and other aspects of Kineta’s and TuHURA’s operations or operating results, are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TuHURA’s and Kineta’s control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the completion of the Proposed Transaction on anticipated terms and timing, anticipated tax treatment and unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, pricing trends, future prospects, credit ratings, business and management strategies which may adversely affect each of TuHURA’s and Kineta’s business, financial condition, operating results and the price of their respective common stocks; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, including the adoption of the merger agreement by the stockholders of Kineta and TuHURA’s completion of a financing transaction, in a timely manner, or at all, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, or unexpected delays in satisfying any conditions; uncertainties related to Kineta’s cash level and ability to continue as a going concern; the price of TuHURA common stock and Kineta common stock could change before the completion of the Proposed Transaction, including as a result of uncertainty as to the long-term value of the common stock of TuHURA or as a result of broader stock market movements; risks relating to the amount of Kineta’s estimated net working capital at the closing of the Proposed Transaction, including any resulting reduction or adjustments to the merger consideration or failure to satisfy the condition that Kineta’s estimated net working capital deficit not exceed $12,000,000 at closing; uncertainties as to access to available financing, including the required financing of TuHURA, to complete the Proposed Transaction upon acceptable terms and on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including a termination of the merger agreement under circumstances that could require Kineta to pay a termination fee to TuHURA; risks that the Proposed Transaction does not qualify as a reorganization under the Internal Revenue Code; the risk that, if the Proposed Transaction or another strategic transaction is not successfully completed, the Kineta board of directors may decide to pursue a dissolution and liquidation of Kineta; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Transaction on Kineta’s or TuHURA’s business relationships, competition, business, financial condition, and operating results; risks that the Proposed Transaction could disrupt current plans and operations of Kineta or TuHURA and the ability of Kineta or TuHURA to retain and hire key personnel; risks related to diverting either management team’s attention from ongoing business operations of Kineta or TuHURA; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kineta or TuHURA related to the merger agreement or the Proposed Transaction; the ability of TuHURA to successfully integrate Kineta’s business or fully realize the anticipated synergies or other benefits expected from the Proposed Transaction; the ability of TuHURA to implement its plans, forecasts, expected financial performance and other expectations with respect to Kineta’s business or the combined business after the completion of the Proposed Transaction and realize additional opportunities, develop customer relationships, additional products and Kineta’s existing business; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the Proposed Transaction; the potentially significant amount of any costs, fees, expenses, impairments or charges related to the Proposed Transaction; the risk of no amounts being payable under the Disposed Asset Payment Right as defined in the merger agreement; the potential dilution of TuHURA and Kineta stockholders’ ownership percentage of TuHURA after the Proposed Transaction as compared to their ownership percentage of TuHURA and Kineta, as applicable, prior to the Proposed Transaction; TuHURA and Kineta directors and executive officers having interests in the Proposed Transaction that are different from, or in addition to, the interests of TuHURA and Kineta stockholders generally; the possibility that TuHURA’s results of operations, cash flows and financial position after the Proposed Transaction may differ materially from the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information contained in the proxy statement/prospectus; macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector; the highly competitive industries TuHURA and Kineta operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting Kineta’s and TuHURA’s businesses; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which Kineta and TuHURA operate; restrictions during the pendency of the Proposed Transaction that may impact Kineta’s or TuHURA’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Kineta’s and TuHURA’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the businesses of TuHURA and Kineta described in the “Risk Factors” section of their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by either of them from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TuHURA’s and Kineta’s control, and are not guarantees of future results. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and TuHURA and Kineta assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Neither TuHURA nor Kineta gives any assurance that either TuHURA or Kineta will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

tuhura@jtcir.com

SOURCE: TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire