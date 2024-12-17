Tubulis to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced that its CEO and Co-founder Dominik Schumacher will present a company overview and update at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 9:00 am PST in the Golden Gate Room (32. Floor) at The Westin St. Francis.





Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. Our first NaPi2b-targeting program, TUB-040, is being evaluated in the clinic in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer. The second candidate from our growing pipeline, TUB-030, targeting 5T4, is set to follow imminently. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

