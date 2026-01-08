Tubulis Appoints Charles Fuchs, MD as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Strategy and Pipeline Development

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tubulis today announced the appointment of Charles Fuchs, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Fuchs is an internationally recognized oncology expert with more than three decades of experience, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Product Development at Roche and Genentech, and before that as director of world-leading cancer research centers. He will provide strategic clinical and medical leadership as the company moves its most-advanced ADC candidates, TUB-040 and TUB-030, into later-stage clinical evaluation and expands its ADC pipeline. Dr. Fuchs will be based in Tubulis’ U.S. Cambridge office.

“Tubulis is entering a critical phase with strong clinical momentum and a significant capital raise, making this the right time to add a leader of Charlie’s caliber to our team,” commented Dr. Dominik Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer and Co‑founder of Tubulis. “Over the course of his distinguished career, he has defined global oncology strategies, driven multiple drug approvals and led high-performing cancer centers. His strategic perspective and hands-on approach will be invaluable as we advance TUB-040 and TUB-030 and expand into additional indications. Charlie is joining a Tubulis team that has already demonstrated the ability to translate new ADC concepts into high-potential clinical candidates.”

“The TUB-040 data presented at ESMO underscore Tubulis’ emergence as a leader in ADC development, with the potential to reshape treatment for patients with solid tumors,” said Dr. Charles Fuchs, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of Tubulis. “It is a great opportunity to join a company with a growing pipeline, a differentiated ADC platform and a clear commitment to turning cutting‑edge science into meaningful patient benefit. I look forward to making a positive impact as Tubulis drives its programs through the clinic and builds a more mature pipeline.”

Dr. Fuchs is a distinguished oncologist and biopharmaceutical executive who has contributed to a greater understanding of cancer biology, treatment and prevention at leading academic centers and global biopharmaceutical organizations for more than three decades. He previously led global oncology and hematology product development at Genentech and Roche, where he drove portfolio growth, secured global regulatory approvals for multiple new therapies, including Lunsumio, Columvi, Polivy, Crovalimab, Tecentriq and Inavolisib, and successfully integrated a range of external best‑in‑class assets. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, he was Cancer Center Director and Physician-in-Chief at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, where he also contributed to the launch of several biotech start‑ups. Previous to that, he held senior roles at Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, where he built leading research programs in gastrointestinal cancers and cancer epidemiology. Throughout his career, he has held advisory and board roles at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, life science investment funds and research associations such as CytomyX Therapeutics, EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Frazier Life Sciences and the Association of American Cancer Institutes. Dr. Fuchs has authored over 700 peer‑reviewed publications and is board certified in medical oncology, holding an MD from Harvard Medical School and a Master of Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and first clinical proof-of-concept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

