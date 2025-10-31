TruMerit’s Peter Preziosi Elected President of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship With the United Nations

TruMerit President and CEO Peter Preziosi has been elected President of the Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations, also known as CoNGO.

CoNGO is an international non-governmental organization founded in 1948 that relates to the United Nations through its General Consultative Status granted by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It has 525 member organizations from around the world and 106 associate members.

Dr. Preziosi was elected to serve for the 2025-29 term this week at the 28th CoNGO General Assembly, which took place in New York with the virtual participation of organizations from around the world. He succeeds the Rev. Dr. Liberato C. Bautista, the main representative to the UN for the General Board of Church and Society of The United Methodist Church, who has served as CoNGO's President since 2017 and also held the post from 2007 to 2011.

TruMerit has been a member of CoNGO since 2018 and is active in the organization's affairs, having served as the organization's Secretary to the CoNGO Board and as chair of its Membership Committee.

Dr. Preziosi is the first Registered Nurse to serve as CoNGO President. He is a nonprofit executive who since early 2023 has led TruMerit, formerly known as CGFNS International, a health workforce development organization committed to advancing the ethical mobility and professional growth of health workers worldwide. Previously, he was employed by the World Health Organization to help establish its technology-driven global learning center, the WHO Academy.

Dr. Bautista, the former President of CoNGO, extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Preziosi on his election. "His experience at TruMerit and at WHO, coupled with his profound dedication to multilateralism and his engagement with civil society, provide a basis for optimism regarding CoNGO's future. In an era where the voice and influence of civil society are of paramount importance in shaping a shared future that upholds human dignity and rights, as well as planetary sustainability, Dr. Preziosi's leadership is expected to enhance CoNGO's role as a pivotal supporter and advocate for democratic and equitable participation within the United Nations and beyond," he stated.

"CoNGO has long been a vital convener of NGOs, a bridge between civil society and an advocate for their engagement at the United Nations, as well as a steadfast champion of inclusive multilateralism - a concept that, unfortunately, is increasingly under attack," said Preziosi.

"In response, let us assert civil society participation at the United Nations not as a plea, but as a principle - one that is essential to legitimate, effective, and ethical multilateralism, and thereby is critical to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and adherence to the rule of law," he said.

About CoNGO (Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations)

The Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO) is an independent, international membership association founded in 1948, the year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As a non-governmental organization (NGO) in general consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, our work relates to the entire United Nations System: the Secretariat, Agencies, Treaty Bodies, Regional Commissions, Institutes, Summits and World Conferences.

CoNGO wholeheartedly endorses the goals and values enshrined in the United Nations Charter and is a strong advocate for multilateralism to resolve global political, environmental, health, and other threats. Close to 30 CoNGO Substantive Committees (called NGO Committees) related to CoNGO in New York, Geneva, Vienna, and regions worldwide demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission of the United Nations, systemwide. CoNGO has a membership of diverse NGOs working in consultation with the United Nations, in collaboration with each other, and in cooperation with other like-minded stakeholders. ngocongo.org

About TruMerit

TruMerit is a worldwide leader in healthcare workforce development. Formerly known as CGFNS International, the organization has a nearly 50-year history supporting the career mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers - and those who license and hire them - by validating their education, skills, and experience as they seek authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. As TruMerit, this mission has been expanded to building workforce capacity that meets the needs of people in a rapidly evolving global health landscape. Through its Global Health Workforce Development Institute, the organization is advancing evidence-based research, thought leadership, and advocacy in support of healthcare workforce development solutions, including globally recognized practice standards and certifications that will enhance career pathways for healthcare workers. www.trumerit.org

