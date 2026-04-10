TriSalus Life Sciences to Present New Data at the 2026 Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (the “Company”), an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with standard of care therapies, and its investigational immunotherapeutic to transform treatment for patients with solid tumors, today announced its participation in the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place April 11–15, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TriSalus will showcase new clinical and preclinical data highlighting the capabilities of its Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) platform to enhance therapeutic delivery across multiple disease states.

Featured presentations include:

April 13, 2026 | 12:10 PM ET

David Jaroch, PhD (TriSalus Life Sciences)

Poster Presentation:

Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery During Delivery of Embolic Spheres Enhances Hepatic Tumor Penetration in an Oncopig Model

April 13, 2026 | 3:18 PM ET

Adam Robinson, MS (Tulane University) and Richard Marshall, MD (Tulane University and TriSalus Life Sciences)

Scientific Session Presentation:

Embolization of Neuroendocrine Tumor Metastases to the Liver: A Single-Center Experience Before and After the Introduction of Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery

April 14, 2026 | 3:36 PM ET

Francis Kang, MD (Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School)

Scientific Session Presentation:

Novel Approaches to Uterine Artery Embolization: A Clinical Assessment of Safety and Efficacy Using a Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery Device

Additional abstracts and presentation materials are available at:

https://trisaluslifesci.com/publications-presentations/

“These presentations continue to expand the growing body of evidence supporting PEDD as a differentiated approach to improving therapeutic delivery,” said Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer of TriSalus Life Sciences. “We are particularly encouraged by the breadth of applications—from liver-directed therapies to uterine artery embolization—demonstrating the versatility of our platform.”

Richard Marshall, MD, Chief Medical Officer of TriSalus, added, “Our work reflects a broader commitment to advancing interventional oncology and embolization techniques. I am excited to see data ranging from pre-clinical to investigator-initiated studies in human subjects across multiple indications presented in this forum. By enabling more effective delivery of therapies, PEDD has the potential to improve outcomes across multiple indications and expand the treatment toolbox for interventional radiologists.”

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology company seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies, and with its investigational immunotherapeutic, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of different therapeutic and technology applications. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s three FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System and TriNav Infusion System LV for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. The PEDD technology is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via the PEDD technology may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by the PEDD technology are commonly present as well. The Company is in the final stages of data completion for a number of phase 1 clinical trials and will begin exploring partnership opportunities for development.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial results and 2026 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include the risk that the Company will not become profitable on its expected timeline, if at all, the risk that the reported financial results will differ from the estimates provided in this press release, risks associated with clinical development and regulatory approval of drug delivery and pharmaceutical product candidates, including that future clinical results may not be consistent with patient data generated during the Company’s clinical trials, the cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials, unexpected safety and efficacy data observed during clinical studies, the risks associated with the credit facility, including the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with all its obligations thereunder to avoid an event of default, the risk that the Company will continue to raise capital through the issuance and sale of its equity securities to fund its operations, the risk that the Company will not be able to achieve the applicable revenue requirements to access additional financing under the credit facility, changes in expected or existing competition or market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, unexpected litigation or other disputes, unexpected expensed costs, made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and potential benefits of the Company’s PEDD drug delivery technology, TriNav® system and nelitolimod investigational immunotherapy, and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include risks associated with clinical development and regulatory approval of drug delivery and pharmaceutical product candidates, including that future clinical results may not be consistent with patient data generated during the Company’s clinical trials, the cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials, unexpected safety and efficacy data observed during clinical studies, the risks associated with the credit facility, including the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with all its obligations thereunder to avoid an event of default, the risk that the Company will continue to raise capital through the issuance and sale of its equity securities to fund its operations, the risk that the Company will not be able to achieve the applicable revenue requirements to access additional financing under the credit facility, the risk that the Company will not become profitable on its expected timeline, if at all, the risk that the reported financial results will differ from the estimates provided in this press release, changes in expected or existing competition or market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, unexpected litigation or other disputes, unexpected expensed costs, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors.” All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

For Media Inquiries:

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

212.915.2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

For Investor Inquiries:

David Patience

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@trisaluslifesci.com